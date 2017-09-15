 
10 Best Etsy Shops for Affordable, Modern Decor

Justina Huddleston

by

Affordable Etsy decor

Affordable Etsy decor

I love Ikea, Target and Wayfair as much as the next girl, but is anyone else getting seriously annoyed by how often you find the "perfect" lamp, rug or planter only to find out that three of your friends have the exact same one? I feel like I'm living the episode of Friends where Phoebe finds out Rachel has made their apartment a carbon copy of the Pottery Barn catalog in real life (unbeknownst to Phoebe, who hates things that aren't as unique as she is). These big box stores are certainly convenient, but sometimes, just like Phoebe, I want something a little more unique for my home. That's when I turn to Etsy.

With its collection of quirky and unique independently run shops, Etsy is where I go when I'm searching for items that will bring a wow-factor to my home. And even though I'm buying unique things, there are still a ton of shops that are affordable. These are some of our favorite Etsy shops selling modern home decor even for those of us on a budget — proof positive your home can be unique and chic without depleting your savings account.

Pillomatic

Pillomatic

Easily refresh your room by switching out the throw pillow covers. This shop offers endless options.

6 by 6 Arts

6 by 6 Arts

From the quirky to the classic, add personality to any room with these inexpensive laser-cut decorations

Vital

Vital

Modern, minimalist and colorful, this shop offers quirky home decor items for a variety of budgets.

Raindrops and Dreams

Raindrops and Dreams

Give any room a makeover by swapping out your old hardware for these chic geometric knobs from Finland.

Convivial Production

Convivial Production

White ceramics and polished brass dominate this modern shop, featuring planters, dishes and more.

Forge Hardware Studios

Forge Hardware Studios

Give furniture and cabinetry a serious refresh with these affordable knobs, pulls and legs.

MonCastle

MonCastle

Turkish towels and bedspreads in every color for every budget will keep your home looking fresh. 

PASiNGA/Etsy

PASiNGA/Etsy

Concrete planters, art prints and air plants are the name of the game at this trendy shop

Proper Copper Design

Proper Copper Design

The copper accents, hardware and storage solutions in this shop are surprisingly affordable.

