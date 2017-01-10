15 genius ways to make your place look luxe on a budget

Is there anything better than having people over and getting compliments on your home? It’s especially satisfying when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little in my head.
The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end. Below, 15 of our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!
Pendant lights are an easy, cheap way to add an edgy (and expensive) vibe.
Practical furniture becomes plush when paired with an artfully draped faux fur throw.
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $79; at Urban Outfitters
A leather throw pillow upgrades everything around it.
Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $78;49; at Overstock
Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.
Armchairs suddenly look more sophisticated next to a gold side table.
A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.
Hang a gold mirror to make a small bedroom look regal (and spacious).
Umbra Prisma Mirror, $100; at Design Public
Throwing an oversized pillow or two on a bed or couch makes it feel lounge-worthy.
Kelly Wearstler, $99.99; at Bloomingdale's
A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.
Find a soft, neutral rug to make a simple space feel subtly luxe.
Any room looks richer when there's velvet in deep colors.
Gold candleholders bring grown-up glamour.
A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.
Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.
Hammered Copper Bowl, $119.99; at Williams-Sonoma
Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.
Chroma Overdyed Rug in Pink, from $199; at Urban Outfitters
