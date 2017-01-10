Sections
15 genius ways to make your place look luxe on a budget

Hannah Hickok

by

Hannah is the lifestyle editor at STYLECASTER, covering sex and relationships, politics, women's health, career, home décor, food, travel, and more. Her favorite things include spinach artichoke dip, cashmere sweaters, and impromptu danc...

View Profile
Luxe for less

Luxe for less

Is there anything better than having people over and getting compliments on your home? It’s especially satisfying when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little in my head.

More: How to Decorate According to Your Zodiac Sign

The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end. Below, 15 of our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!

More: Your Everything Guide to Scandinavian Furniture

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Pendant Light

Pendant Light

Utility Graphite Pendant Light, $39.95; at CB2

Gorgeous Modern Kitchen

Gorgeous Modern Kitchen

Practical furniture becomes plush when paired with an artfully draped faux fur throw.

Faux Fur Throw

Faux Fur Throw

Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Gorgeous Velvet Living Room

Gorgeous Velvet Living Room

A leather throw pillow upgrades everything around it.

Leather Pillow

Leather Pillow

Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $78;49; at Overstock


Airy Living Room

Airy Living Room

Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.

Marble Tray

Marble Tray

Waterworks Studio Luna White Marble Tray, $47.50; at Nordstrom

Bright Living Room

Bright Living Room

Armchairs suddenly look more sophisticated next to a gold side table.

Gold Side Table

Gold Side Table

Martini Side Table, $111; at West Elm

Gorgeous Bedroom

Gorgeous Bedroom

A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.

Mohair Grey Throw

Mohair Grey Throw

Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2

Pretty Bedroom

Pretty Bedroom

Hang a gold mirror to make a small bedroom look regal (and spacious).

Gold Mirror

Gold Mirror

Umbra Prisma Mirror, $100; at Design Public

Airy Bedroom

Airy Bedroom

Throwing an oversized pillow or two on a bed or couch makes it feel lounge-worthy.

Oversize Pillow

Oversize Pillow

Kelly Wearstler, $99.99; at Bloomingdale's

Chic Living Room

Chic Living Room

A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.

Scandinavian Chair

Scandinavian Chair

Elkton Accent Chair With Wooden Frame, $171.78; at Houzz

Pretty Living Room

Pretty Living Room

Find a soft, neutral rug to make a simple space feel subtly luxe.

Shag Rug

Shag Rug

Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt

Velvet Couch Living Room

Velvet Couch Living Room

Any room looks richer when there's velvet in deep colors.

Velvet Throw Pillows

Velvet Throw Pillows

Luxe Velvet Square Pillow Covers in Various Colors, $49; at West Elm

Bright Living Room

Bright Living Room

Gold candleholders bring grown-up glamour.

Gold Candleholder

Gold Candleholder

Skultuna Small Candlestick, $118; at Barneys

Stylish Bathroom

Stylish Bathroom

A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.

Pretty Shower Curtain

Pretty Shower Curtain

e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt

Cozy Living Room

Cozy Living Room

Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.

Copper Bowl

Copper Bowl

Hammered Copper Bowl, $119.99; at Williams-Sonoma

Luxurious Bedroom

Luxurious Bedroom

Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.

Pink Rug

Pink Rug

Chroma Overdyed Rug in Pink, from $199; at Urban Outfitters

