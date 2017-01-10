15 genius ways to make your place look luxe on a budget

Share Pin

Is there anything better than having people over and getting compliments on your home? It’s especially satisfying when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little in my head.

The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end. Below, 15 of our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com