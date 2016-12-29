Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Bella And Gigi Hadid's father puts their opulent family mansion on the market for $85 million

Becky Bracken

by

Rebecca Bracken is a news and views writer.






View Profile
#1/10:

Belvedere

Coldwell Banker
#1/10:

Belvedere

Mohamed Hadid is a Los Angeles real estate developer whose current claim to international fame is fathering two the world's hottest and most successful models of the moment, Gigi and Bella Hadid. It's only fitting the two catwalking goddesses visited their father in this lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Now Gigi and Bella Hadid's father has put the house up for sale.  

The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 2.2-acre Belvedere estate can be all yours to the tune of $85 million. If that sounds like a steep price tag, consider what that buys you, besides the cache of traipsing up and down the staircase once graced by the stilettos of two of the world's hottest ladies. The house, which definitely makes the word "opulent" seem like an understatement, includes a ballroom that can accommodate 200 guests, a screening room, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, an elevator and a Turkish hammam, a spa-like place to relax and rejuvenate, as one does.

It's safe to say there's nothing subdued about Belvedere, from its over-the-top ornate wood-carved everything to its incredible 40,000-square-foot area.

Take a peek.

#3/10:

Wood for days

Coldwell Banker
#3/10:

Wood for days

There's no denying this is a formal home for formal folks. 

#4/10:

Dinner is served

Coldwell Banker
#4/10:

Dinner is served

Here's a spot for a nice, quiet family dinner for 20. Calling "not it!" to dusting the chandeliers! 

#5/10:

Sitting area

Coldwell Banker
#5/10:

Sitting area

There's a lot going on in this sitting area, from the marble fireplace to the portraits and furnishings. Wowza! 

#6/10:

Tub

Coldwell Banker
#6/10:

Tub

Now that's a bathtub. 

#7/10:

Bedroom

Coldwell Banker
#7/10:

Bedroom

This lavish bedroom has its own fireplace, of course.

#8/10:

Screening room

Coldwell Banker
#8/10:

Screening room

How could you ever go to a sticky-floored theater again after lounging in this Moroccan screening room? 

#9/10:

Infinity pool

Coldwell Banker
#9/10:

Infinity pool

Privacy and security around the property are tight, so no worries about prying eyes while you work on your tan. 

#10/10:

Hadid house

Coldwell Banker
#10/10:

Hadid house

Yes, in addition to being born genetically superior to the rest of us, these are the kinds of digs Bella and Gigi have called home.

Related Slideshows

Hosting for the holidays? What to buy at Ikea under $50

8 vanities that can make your small bathroom still feel luxurious

Holiday candle decor ideas besides that same old cranberry-filled hurricane glass
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!