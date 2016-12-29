Bella And Gigi Hadid's father puts their opulent family mansion on the market for $85 million

Share Pin

Mohamed Hadid is a Los Angeles real estate developer whose current claim to international fame is fathering two the world's hottest and most successful models of the moment, Gigi and Bella Hadid. It's only fitting the two catwalking goddesses visited their father in this lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Now Gigi and Bella Hadid's father has put the house up for sale.

The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 2.2-acre Belvedere estate can be all yours to the tune of $85 million. If that sounds like a steep price tag, consider what that buys you, besides the cache of traipsing up and down the staircase once graced by the stilettos of two of the world's hottest ladies. The house, which definitely makes the word "opulent" seem like an understatement, includes a ballroom that can accommodate 200 guests, a screening room, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, an elevator and a Turkish hammam, a spa-like place to relax and rejuvenate, as one does.

It's safe to say there's nothing subdued about Belvedere, from its over-the-top ornate wood-carved everything to its incredible 40,000-square-foot area.

Take a peek.