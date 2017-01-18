The 22 best cleaning products that practically do the work for you

The best cleaning products out there can totally reduce the amount of time you spend on good old fashioned house cleaning — which is great news, unless you're Monica Geller and thoroughly enjoy a good scrubbing sesh.
That's right, we know of a cleaning product or two that can make your life just a little bit easier. Here's a list of the home cleaning products to keep in your arsenal so you can spend a little less time scrubbing (unless that's what you're into).
Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.
There are all those blue glass cleaners and they work just fine, but Sprayway Glass Cleaner, with its foam formulation, makes cleaning even the grimiest glass surfaces easier. The foam sticks to dirty surfaces instead of dripping, so the cleaner holds right where you need it. (Amazon, $9)
When it comes to getting that brown film off of your coffee pot, this is the magic formula even the busiest restaurants swear by. Run it through your drip coffee maker to clean the insides and keep the coffee flowing freely. (Amazon, $40 for12)
Because "I don't do windows" isn't an option when they're actually yours, here's a nifty tool that helps scrub those outside windows and leaves them shiny and streak-free in just one step. The extendable tool comes with removable pads that will clean up to 20 windows. Just squirt on water, rub the pretreated pad and move on. (Amazon, $17)
This natural cleaner is a powerhouse and can be used to clean just about every room in your house. It won't leave traces of chemicals that can be harmful to kids and pets. Use Bon Ami instead of Comet or other powdered cleaners to scrub sinks, bathtubs and all sorts of surfaces. It even removes stubborn scuff marks left by black-soled shoes from floors. (Amazon, $1)
Bounty with Dawn water-activated paper towels work like a charm when dry, but add a little water to release the Dawn detergent to clean greasy messes or polish shiny surfaces. (Amazon, $19 for 6)
There are just some jobs around the house that call for the disinfecting power of bleach. If you need to blast mold or mildew or want to disinfect after a particularly nasty family bout with the flu, Clorox all-purpose cleaner with bleach is the best product for the job, hands down. (Amazon, $14 for 2)
This baby isn't cheap, but the Dyson V6 Absolute vacuum is cordless, powerful, light and works on hard floors and carpet. It even has a HEPA filter to trap household allergens. Adios, dog hair! (Dyson, $600)
If you're serious about your cleaning, a good pair of rubber gloves is a must, and these rubber gloves from Sur La Table have all the right features to get down and dirty. They're long enough to keep drips from running down your arms, have grippers on the fingers, are antibacterial and are lined with cotton. Boom. (Sur La Table, $7)
Goo Gone is a godsend for any parent who spends more time than they'd like to admit trying to peel stickers off of everything in the house. This miracle elixir also gets rid of gum, scuff marks and just about anything else your kids can throw at the wall to see what sticks. (Amazon, $6)
The name really says it all. This concentrated degreaser is a cult favorite among clean freaks and works as an all-purpose cleaner for everything washable as advertised. Awesome, indeed. (Amazon, $6)
For dusting and shining just about any surface from plastic to leather, nothing beats lemon-scented Pledge. And the classic scent just smells like a clean house. (Amazon, $8)
These little miracles can get marks off of everything thanks to the water-activated micro-scrubbers. Whether you're faced with grease and grime or marker on the walls, the Magic Eraser can take care of it. (Mr. Clean, $2 – $8)
Slap this microfiber mitt from Fibermop on your paw and get down to serious cleaning business, whether you're dusting, scrubbing or polishing, it will become your go-to for all kinds of dirty jobs. (DSD Brands, $8)
This sweet-smelling all-purpose cleaner is made with essential oils. It's the perfect thing to use around food, pets and kids since it's nontoxic. There are several scents, and they're all wonderful, but my current fave is the honeysuckle. (Mrs. Meyer's, $4)
This hard-working polish gets rid of rust and hard water and yet doesn't scratch, so it's even safe to use on glass cooktops. So shiny! (Amazon, $5)
All-natural Murphy Oil Soap won't harm pets or kids and is gentle on all your surfaces — not just wood. Use it on your counters, tile and laminate floors too. And bonus! It smells fresh and doesn't fill your house with a harsh chemical smell. (Amazon, $8)
Get dust and dirt out of every crack and crevice with this amazing duster. It's extendable, bendable and picks up everything. (OXO, $15)
The Swiffer Wet Jet is perfect for getting floors shiny clean. Go for the Gain scented juice and spray and mop your way to a fresh-smelling house in no time. And the best part is using a new pad every time so you know you're not just rubbing more dirt and germs around as you clean. (Swiffer, $24)
Getting spots out of carpets and upholstery is a breeze with Resolve. Just squirt, let it sit for a minute and dab, dab, dab. It works on everything from pet accidents to wine. (Jet, $9 for 2)
Don't play games when it comes to disinfecting your toilets. Use the gold-standard product, Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner. It kills germs and whitens, and the crooked neck gets all up under the bowl to tackle mildew and anything else gross up there. (Amazon, $7 for 2)
Tried and true, you can keep one of these babies in your cleaning tool belt to wipe up nasty messes in the kitchen or bathroom while disinfecting at the same time. The wipes can kill cold and flu viruses, E. coli, Staph and more. (Amazon, 3-pack for $10)
Because everyone wants a cleaning product that will perform magic so you can do little to nothing while cleaning the house, these stainless steel wipes are rumored to work wonders. We love using 'em to remove fingerprints on big appliances like the fridge before guests come over. (Amazon, $7)
