How to Fold Easter Bunny Napkins for the Perfect Table Topper

Kori Ellis

by

Kori Ellis is an editor and writer based in San Antonio, TX, where she lives with her husband and four children.

Image: Wiktory/Getty Images
Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial

One fun thing about hosting Easter brunch is decorating with the pastels and spring details we've been deprived of all winter. While the bright hues and prints alone will make your table pop, here's how you can take it up a notch this year: with Easter bunny napkins.

Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial
Image: Kori Ellis/SheKnows

They may look complicated, but trust us; they're very easy to do. Taking just a few quick steps, we'll show you how to fold your own bunny napkins to sweeten up your Easter place settings.

First off, you'll need cotton or linen square napkins. Pro tip: The folding is easier with thin napkins rather than thick ones. The color is up to you, though! You can use white, pink or any color napkins you like. Since our Easter table decor is yellow and pink, we used yellow napkins.

More: 11 Easter Centerpiece Ideas to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Table

Step 1

Fold the napkin in half and then in half again, forming a long rectangle.

Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial
Image: Kori Ellis/SheKnows

Step 2

Fold the right and left sides down to meet in the center, forming a point at the top.

Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial
Image: Kori Ellis/SheKnows

Step 3

Fold the bottom corners up, also meeting at the center.

Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial
Image: Kori Ellis/SheKnows

Step 4

Fold in the side corners so that they meet in a point. Your napkin should now be in a kite-like shape.

Hosting Easter brunch? Try this easy bunny napkin fold tutorial
Image: Kori Ellis/SheKnows

Next up: Finish Your Bunny Napkin

A version of this article was originally published in February 2013.

