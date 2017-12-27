A few more cleaning hacks worth trying (in case you don't have enough already)

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

There seem to be so many cleaning hacks floating around the internet that finding hacks is a hack all by itself. Still, there’s something alluring about the idea that we can get cleaning done faster, smarter and cheaper. Who doesn’t want to believe that with a little ingenuity, we could find a way to drastically reduce the time we spend wiping counters and scrubbing toilets or find a way never to dust again? (Who am I kidding? I never dust anyway.)

Of course, we’re assuming you, like us, know the basics of cleaning hacks, like putting a lemon in the microwave to loosen grime, using vinegar and water as an all purpose cleaner or walking around the house in mop socks. But we wanted to find hacks that instantly make sense but haven’t gained as much traction... the ones that make you go — oh, duh!

So here you are: a handful of creative cleaning hacks that might make your next chore day a little easier.

1. Put water in your dustpan

Spray or rinse your dustpan with water before sweeping and more of the dirt will stay in the pan

2. Keep your trash from smelling bad

Put cotton balls infused with essential oil (you only need a drop or two) at the bottom of your trash can to keep it smelling fresh.

3. Clean your large rugs at the car wash

4. Use a cereal container as a car trash can

5. Use an old pillowcase to clean your ceiling fan

6. Use a lint roller to dust

It works great on most surfaces, but especially lampshades.

7. Remove pet hair from furniture & carpet with a squeegee

8. Clean your sofa using baking soda

Yep, no upholstery device needed. Get more details here. Baking soda also works well to deodorize mattresses and spot-clean carpets.

9. Use a drill & DIY brush attachment to polish grout

10. Store bar soap in a sponge

What drips into the sponge can be used for cleaning later and helps to keep soap scum from building up wherever you keep the soap. Skip to 2:40 in the video above for a demonstration.