Joanna & Chip Gaines are getting their own home decor line at Target

I've always been kind of obsessed with Chip and Joanna Gaines' style. The home renovations on their show, Fixer Upper, are totally gorgeous: the perfect blend of modern and rustic. And Joanna's decorating style is cozy, clean and chic, something I aspire to in my own home (well, as best I can as a renter who isn't allowed to install shiplap on every vertical surface).

That's why I'm going crazy over the news that the duo are pairing up with Target to launch their own line of home goods at the store, called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Best of all, it's not just a one-time deal — the collection will become a mainstay at Target, with new releases rolling out each season.

There are more than 300 items in the initial launch spread across tabletop, home decor and giftables, and most of them come in under $30 in true Target fashion.

Thanks to the partnership with Target and the new influx of resources they'll have access to, the Gaineses will also be able to do more outreach to their local community, both through the Magnolia Foundation and with their own hands-on volunteering efforts.

Hearth & Hand officially launches in stores and online on Nov. 5. Until then, you can binge-watch old episodes of Fixer Upper and try to decide which area of your home you want to give the Magnolia treatment first. Here's hoping there are at least a few items covered in shiplap!