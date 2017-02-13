You can now register for wedding, baby shower and housewarming gifts at Ikea

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Good news for engaged couples and parents-to-be: Ikea is finally launching a gift registry. While wedding registries and the like can seem kind of old-fashioned these days — I mean, most of us don't need 12-piece place settings for formal dinners anymore — Ikea's modern offerings are affordable, stylish and exactly what anyone who'd need a registry would probably want on their wish list.

So, how does the registry work? There are a few options. You can download the Ikea gift registry app (text "Registry" to 62345 for a link), go to the Ikea registry website or use the new Ikea Gift Registry kiosk inside stores. You do need an Ikea family membership in order to use the registry, but it's free to sign up for a family membership and you get lots of coupons, so you should probably sign up anyway.

Once you're signed up, you can add products to your registry from the regular Ikea website, the Ikea registry website or in store. To add products in store, customers can just open the registry app and take a picture of the items they like with their phones, which will then be added to the registry. Pretty handy, right?

When someone wants to purchase an item from the registry, they have a number of options too. With Chip-in, givers can chip in a certain amount of money toward a big-ticket item on the registry. Givers can also virtually buy an item by purchasing a gift card for the recipient in the exact amount of one of the items appearing on their list. People can also just buy items from the registry online or in stores.

To celebrate the launch of the registry, Ikea is giving three people who sign up for the registry a $1,000 Ikea gift card, so be sure to sign up between Feb. 14 and May 31 for a chance to win.

Not to make this all about me, but where was Ikea's gift registry when I got married? Do you get gifts when you do a vow renewal? #AskingForAFriend

