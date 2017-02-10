Mandy Moore stays down-to-earth with her (relatively) modest midcentury home

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: Sean Gordon/Zillow

We mostly hear about celebrities living in exorbitantly priced apartments or mansions in the Hollywood Hills, but Mandy Moore's new home is on another level. By that, I mean it's (dare I say?) a tasteful, midcentury modern home designed and built by architect R. Harold Zook in 1950.

At 3,551 square feet, it's no humble bungalow, but the $2.56 million, three-bedroom, three-bath home is still a far cry from the elaborate complexes most A-list celebrities call home. The house features floor-to-ceiling windows that let in lots of light and 360-degree sweeping views of Pasadena, California. Inside, there's a breakfast nook, updated kitchen and office space.

There's also a centrally located fireplace, which can be enjoyed from several rooms at once.

The master bedroom has its own luxurious bathroom, private access to the backyard and a walk-in closet.

Oh, and we can't leave out one of the home's best features — an in-ground pool with mountain views. The whole yard is pretty fabulous, with meandering paths and patios spread over an acre (which is pretty sizable for the Los Angeles area!).

I've always thought Moore seemed way more down-to-earth than a lot of other young stars, and her choice of home just seems to confirm that. Here's hoping she's happy in her new midcentury digs — if Season 1 of This Is Us was any indication, she'll need to relax before starting to film another season of the emotionally charged show.

