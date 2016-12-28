Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Make your own candles in the colors and scents you've been dreaming of

Eileen Chow

by

Hi! My name is Eileen. My blog Yes Missy is a light-hearted lifestyle blog about creative ideas, beauty, fashion, and weddings. It celebrates a living beautiful life and all the things that make it special. This blog is full of piece-of-...

View Profile
Image: Fabio Issao / Unsplash
Print

DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think

If you love the beautifully strong scent of a Yankee Candle — but the thought of ponying up nearly 30 bucks for one of the damn things always makes you feel a little ill — this DIY is for you.

This easy candle tutorial is everything you've been dreaming of, and the end product is even better than the store-bought variety because you can personalize them with your favorite scents and colors. They're perfect for decorating your own home, and they make for great gifts, too.

How to make scented candles

Supplies:

  • Wax flakes
  • Pre-waxed candle wicks
  • Containers for candles
  • Nontoxic crayon or candle color block
  • Essential oils
  • Glass container
  • Saucepan or pot
  • Skewers or chopsticks
  • Tape
  • Stove
  • Scissors

Directions:

Note: You’ll want to start off by cleaning your glass containers. Using regular dish soap will do the job; just make sure you dry them thoroughly when you’re done.

Step 1: Setting up your wicks

DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think
Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

To set up the candlewicks in your containers, you’ll want to lay the metal piece flat against the bottom. Then, use your chopsticks/skewers to hold up the wicks, and tape the ends of the chopsticks to keep everything in place.

More: Simple Halloween craft ideas to get you in the spooky spirit

Step 2: Measuring the wax flakes

DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think
Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

Measure out the amount of candle wax flakes you’ll need for each of your containers. The rule of thumb is two times the amount of wax flakes to fill each container.

Step 3: Melting the wax

DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think
Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

Fill a saucepan with water to about the halfway mark. Place your measured amount of wax flakes in the glass container. Then place the glass container in the saucepan. Be sure the water level is low enough, so it won’t splash into the wax flakes when it starts to boil. Turn your stove on to medium-high, and use a metal spoon to stir occasionally.

More: How to upcycle old picture frames you were going to throw out

Step 4: Adding color to your candles

DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think
Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

This is an optional step. Your candles will come out a naturally milky white, but if you’d like to add a little color, you can use a nontoxic crayon or candle color block. I typically use 1/8-inch of red crayon per 16-ounces of wax flakes to get a soft pastel color. Want a brighter color? Use a little bit more, only adding color a bit at a time. Like food coloring, a small amount goes a long way. Simply melt your color along with your wax flakes. Warning: The color will look a lot brighter in the melted mixture but will turn a milky color as it cools.

Next Up: Add scent

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
Bella And Gigi Hadid's father puts their opulent family mansion on the market for $85 million
Hosting for the holidays? What to buy at Ikea under $50
8 vanities that can make your small bathroom still feel luxurious
Holiday candle decor ideas besides that same old cranberry-filled hurricane glass
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 3 new Starbucks drinks that answer your chocolate cravings
  2. Zach Galifianakis and his wife had another baby
  3. Netflix helps you ring in the new year with your kids
Hot
New in Home
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!