DIYing your own fabulously scented candles is easier than you'd think

Image: Fabio Issao / Unsplash

If you love the beautifully strong scent of a Yankee Candle — but the thought of ponying up nearly 30 bucks for one of the damn things always makes you feel a little ill — this DIY is for you.

This easy candle tutorial is everything you've been dreaming of, and the end product is even better than the store-bought variety because you can personalize them with your favorite scents and colors. They're perfect for decorating your own home, and they make for great gifts, too.

How to make scented candles

Supplies:

Wax flakes

Pre-waxed candle wicks

Containers for candles

Nontoxic crayon or candle color block

Essential oils

Glass container

Saucepan or pot

Skewers or chopsticks

Tape

Stove

Scissors

Directions:

Note: You’ll want to start off by cleaning your glass containers. Using regular dish soap will do the job; just make sure you dry them thoroughly when you’re done.

Step 1: Setting up your wicks

Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

To set up the candlewicks in your containers, you’ll want to lay the metal piece flat against the bottom. Then, use your chopsticks/skewers to hold up the wicks, and tape the ends of the chopsticks to keep everything in place.

Step 2: Measuring the wax flakes

Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

Measure out the amount of candle wax flakes you’ll need for each of your containers. The rule of thumb is two times the amount of wax flakes to fill each container.

Step 3: Melting the wax

Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

Fill a saucepan with water to about the halfway mark. Place your measured amount of wax flakes in the glass container. Then place the glass container in the saucepan. Be sure the water level is low enough, so it won’t splash into the wax flakes when it starts to boil. Turn your stove on to medium-high, and use a metal spoon to stir occasionally.

Step 4: Adding color to your candles

Image: Eileen Chow/SheKnows

This is an optional step. Your candles will come out a naturally milky white, but if you’d like to add a little color, you can use a nontoxic crayon or candle color block. I typically use 1/8-inch of red crayon per 16-ounces of wax flakes to get a soft pastel color. Want a brighter color? Use a little bit more, only adding color a bit at a time. Like food coloring, a small amount goes a long way. Simply melt your color along with your wax flakes. Warning: The color will look a lot brighter in the melted mixture but will turn a milky color as it cools.

