There are actually cuter ways to hang your holiday stockings than on a mantle

'Twas the Night Before Christmas tells us that our stockings must be hung by the chimney with care — but what happens if you don't have a chimney?

It's a sad thought to think that Santa would skip over your household just because you don't have a traditional mantle to hang your Christmas stockings on. Fortunately, that will never happen because we have 10 clever places to hang them that are even better than a fireplace, chimney or mantle.

1. Fake a mantle with a shelf

The Golden Sycamore used some simple twine and a couple of clothespins to create a gorgeous scene for the family's stockings.

2. Use an open wall

An open wall is the perfect place to string up your stockings. Just use some 3M Command hooks (Target, $4) to hang them up, then cover the hooks with some strategically placed garland.

3. DIY wall mantle

This cute cloth mantle takes a little skill and elbow grease, but the outcome is adorable. Brit + Co has step-by-step directions here.

4. Season-appropriate hooks

I Heart Naptime has a fun DIY for this display using scrap wood, an old pair of men's pajama pants and reindeer hooks from Hobby Lobby.

5. An old ladder

Farmhouse style is so in right now, and hanging your stockings from a worn-in ladder is totally on trend.

