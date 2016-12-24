We've got your entire Christmas dinner planned from start to finish

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Maybe we're clairvoyant, but we totally know you're on the hunt for the best holiday recipes right now. We've collected recipes for some of the most popular Christmas dishes that everyone loves so you don't have to spend hours sifting through Google and Pinterest. So Merry Christmas, everyone!

1. Green bean casserole

A holiday table isn't a holiday table if there's not a green bean casserole involved. Check out all of these stellar recipes for the Christmas favorite and whip up a casserole that would even impress your grandma.

2. Turkey brining 101

To brine or not to brine? That is the question. And if you do decide to brine, do you go with a wet or a dry? We break all your burning brining questions down for you, step-by-step, right here.

3. The best mashed potatoes ever

Ross Gellar may have insisted that Monica make his mashed potatoes with lumps on Friends, but the rest of us would rather bask in the glory of the most soft, buttery mashed potatoes you've ever eaten in your entire life.

4. Old-school candied yams

Don't you dare mistake candied yams for sweet potato casserole — there is so much more love in candied yams, and this traditional candied yam recipe will transport you straight back to childhood.

5. Sweets, sweets and more sweets

Did we say it just isn't the holidays without green bean casserole? What we really meant is that it isn't the holidays without the whole house smelling like the most delicious cookies and treats in the entire world. Whether you want to build a gingerbread house — minus the tears of frustration — master the best chocolate chip cookies of your life or whip up a batch of the softest sugar cookies you'll ever decorate for the holidays — we've got you covered. We even have super-helpful tips that will make all of your cookies taste better in general.

Are you gluten-free this Christmas? Don't fret — Kourtney Kardashian's recipe for dairy-free, gluten-free gingersnaps to the rescue. You'll never know the gluten is missing.

6. Hot cider

When it's freezing outside, hot cider is pure magic. We've got 15 slow-cooker cider recipes that will knock your socks off.

7. Eggnog

Everybody loves good old-fashioned eggnog, but why not take things to the next level with this Puerto Rican pistachio variation? Or if you like your eggnog straight up and chilled with a kick of caffeine, this eggnog latte martini is just for you.

8. Moscow mule

Moscow mules aren't traditional Christmas beverages, per se, but these warming recipes might just be what you need to get through 48 hours with all your relatives.

9. Beef tenderloin

If you're looking to prepare a roast beast fancier than anything that ever came out of Whoville, beef tenderloin will do the trick. It sounds intimidating, but if you follow our easy recipe, you won't screw it up. Scouts honor.

10. Plant-based holiday meals

If the exact opposite of beef tenderloin is what you want to serve up on Christmas, we've got you covered there too. We've put together a compilation of 45 vegan holiday recipes so good, even meat-eaters will be in heaven.

