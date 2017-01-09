Totally realistic women and their biological clocks

Women love nothing more than to be reminded of our ever-ticking biological clock, where every second we are not pregnant, giving birth or raising children is a tragic missed opportunity. Thankfully, there is no shortage of stock photos depicting women holding clocks over their uteruses so any media coverage of women’s reproductive issues can be punctuated with the reminder that our childbearing years are numbered. Have a quick look at these stock images representing the onward march of time — before your eggs turn to dust.
Just so there is no confusion, this bright pink biological clock lets you know that this is a woman because pink is for girls, and girls turn into women who should get pregnant before it’s too late.
Unfortunately, this woman spends too much time in thrift stores looking for colorful vintage dresses and antique cuckoo clocks and is running out of time to have babies.
This woman is so busy with her career that she doesn’t have time to put pants on, let alone have a baby.
This pink biological clock festively dressed in a Santa hat is perfect for reminding your mother that she does not yet have grandchildren.
This man either does not want to hear about his wife’s ticking biological clock or is ashamed that he never learned how to tell time on a clock with hands.
This clock lets us know that this woman’s uterus is as barren as that desert.
This lady took time out of her schedule of miming on the streets of Paris and intermediate-level karate classes to let us know that she’s not pleased with her ticking time-womb.
Calgon take me away [from the biological constraints of time-sensitive fertility]!
Not even a wooly sweater will keep those eggs from disintegrating.
BONUS: For those who like their stock images as literal as possible.
BONUS: Like sands through an hourglass, so are the eggs of our ovaries.
