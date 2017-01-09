Totally realistic women and their biological clocks

Share Pin

Women love nothing more than to be reminded of our ever-ticking biological clock, where every second we are not pregnant, giving birth or raising children is a tragic missed opportunity. Thankfully, there is no shortage of stock photos depicting women holding clocks over their uteruses so any media coverage of women’s reproductive issues can be punctuated with the reminder that our childbearing years are numbered. Have a quick look at these stock images representing the onward march of time — before your eggs turn to dust.