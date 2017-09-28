Celeb bodies after baby

What the heck is up with all the celeb moms who have a baby and are back on the red carpet, like, days after giving birth looking pretty much perfect? When we see these women on the red carpet looking all glowing and skinny with nary a under-eye circle or bump on their bodies, it's kinda infuriating — and we don't really feel like we have much in common with them at all. (As we sit on our sofas in our maternity pants, pining for the days when we had time to wash our hair.) But the truth is, nobody's body is perfect (especially after creating the miracle that is life), and even celebrities deal with the same body issues that we do after they have a baby. They just have a team of makeup artists and stylists that help them pull things together when they're in the spotlight.
So forget the glossy pics, and listen to what these famous moms themselves have to say. Here are 15 who keep it real about their postpartum bodies and might just make us feel a little better about ours.
Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.
"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)," Hathaway wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her own homemade jean shorts.
Mom of three Winslet has a fantastically refreshing attitude toward body image. "I have a crumble baby belly, boobs are worse for wear after two kids... I'm doing all right. I'm 33. I don't look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, I look fantastic!' Of course I don't. Nobody is perfect. I just don't believe in perfection. But I do believe in saying, 'This is who I am, and look at me not being perfect!' I'm proud of that," she told Daily Mail.
Washington told Self that her manager said she was starting to look more like her pre-baby self: "She meant it as a total compliment, but we had this great conversation where I was like, 'You know what? I try really hard not to use that language, because it's not about going backward in life.' I've been really focused on not being 'back' to anything, but being the best version of myself right now.'"
"My body is the site of a miracle right now. I don't want to be pre-miracle," the mom, who is expecting her second child, added.
Only 24 hours after the birth of her third child, Leonardo, Baldwin shared an intimate postpartum underwear selfie. "I did the same thing right after Rafael was born," she wrote. "It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this, but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self esteem. Many of you know that I love to show the process of life's experiences on the body and I am a firm believer in how a good diet and the right balance of exercise make us happy, healthy, and strong."
"To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd. Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human — there's a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around, for chrissakes!" Deschanel told Redbook.
"I am not in perfect shape," Wilde told Shape magazine. "In fact, I'm softer than I've ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot. The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles, and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced. The truth is, I'm a mother, and I look like one."
Much is made of Kardashian's efforts to lose weight after pregnancy, and she's honest about how tough it is for her. "After I had Saint, I decided to set goals for myself," she blogged. "I was motivated, but it was tough! It isn't easy to just bounce back. I was so jealous of women who had these cute little baby bellies and would gain 25 pounds — and then, a few weeks after giving birth, somehow look exactly like they did before they were pregnant, lol. That's not me… As North gets older, she'll start to be more aware of herself and her body. Her attitude toward her body is directly related to my own, so it's my responsibility to make sure she understands that positive body image comes from having a healthy self-esteem. We all have our hang-ups and things we might want to change, but my curves make me who I am. So I embrace my body and the changes I've gone through. If anything, those changes remind me of what I'm able to create with my body: two little angels that I love beyond words."
Bell talks about her postpartum body with her usual frankness and humor, tweeting, "I like my Lincoln Leftovers because they're proof I did something extraordinary… I gave life to my new BFF & she gave me a comical amount of midsection skin."
"There is a lot of pressure [to lose weight after pregnancy]," Underwood told Glamour. "I will never have my pre-baby body back, no matter how hard I try. My body changed to make another human being, and that's amazing. I have much more respect for my body after that. I think it's all about feeling good, and I feel good. It's just kind of where we are as a society. [New moms] just need to feel good — cut yourself some slack."
"After making two babies, holy cow, does your body do some crazy stuff!" Mom of two Barrymore told Glamour. "It's hard to stay positive and love yourself. You feel like a kangaroo with a giant pouch; everything's saggy and weird. But you think about how beautiful it is that you're able to make children. When I lose sight of that, I exercise, read Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, and spend time with my kids. Then I start to see things that are bigger than myself."
After giving birth to her first child, Luna, in April 2016, Teigen quickly became our favorite oversharing celebrity mom. From the pain of peeing after birth to ripping her new clothes to accommodate her ever-increasing bust size, Teigen doesn't hold back. She's also quick to defend moms who face criticism for slimming down quickly after giving birth. "I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly, because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not be so concerned. But you'll never have the right answer, and you'll never be right to everybody, so you just live and do what you can do best."
"Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body — meaning that it wasn't put on this Earth to look good in a swimsuit," Adams revealed to Parade. "I was like, 'Look, I can carry a baby! I'm gaining weight right, everything's going well.' And I've had that relationship ever since."
"[I] have to say, as a woman, you hate certain parts of your body," Knightley admitted to Elle. "You go through those periods where you look in the mirror and you think, 'Oh, if only I had different legs or arms' or whatever. You go through pregnancy and labor and then feeding the kid, and you go, 'Wow, my body is totally amazing, and I'm never going to not like it again, because it did this, and this is fucking extraordinary.'"
Mom of three Garner told Ellen DeGeneres that she deals with speculation about a baby bump by admitting that yes, she does have a baby bump — but she's not pregnant again. "From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump," she said. "It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera."
Clarkson, who is mom to a son and a daughter, faced nasty criticism about her post-baby weight. "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it," she told Redbook. "There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism — that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism. But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has."
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started