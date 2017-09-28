Celeb bodies after baby

Share Pin

What the heck is up with all the celeb moms who have a baby and are back on the red carpet, like, days after giving birth looking pretty much perfect? When we see these women on the red carpet looking all glowing and skinny with nary a under-eye circle or bump on their bodies, it's kinda infuriating — and we don't really feel like we have much in common with them at all. (As we sit on our sofas in our maternity pants, pining for the days when we had time to wash our hair.) But the truth is, nobody's body is perfect (especially after creating the miracle that is life), and even celebrities deal with the same body issues that we do after they have a baby. They just have a team of makeup artists and stylists that help them pull things together when they're in the spotlight.

So forget the glossy pics, and listen to what these famous moms themselves have to say. Here are 15 who keep it real about their postpartum bodies and might just make us feel a little better about ours.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.