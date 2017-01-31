20 Celebs Owning Their Health Issues to Squash the Stigmas

Share Pin

In late November of 2016, Lady Gaga revealed during a visit to the Ali Forney Center for homeless LGBT youth in New York that she has suffered from PTSD since being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

"I told the kids today that I suffer from a mental illness," Lady Gaga said in a later Today show interview. "I suffer from PTSD. I’ve never told anyone that before, so here we are. But the kindness that’s shown to me by doctors as well as my family and my friends, it’s really saved my life."

"It’s really important to remind kids who are suffering from a traumatic experience or from abandonment, to remind them that they’re not alone and that they’re loved," Gaga added. "We are in this together."

For more information on PTSD, see Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Basics from The National Institute of Mental Health.