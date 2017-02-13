Yes, teens are still smoking and drinking, but these drugs might just be more dangerous

Teenagers have long dabbled in illegal drug use, so hearing that today's young people experiment with substances is not that shocking. Many headlines report that dangerous drug use is skyrocketing in the United States and that our streets are more dangerous now than ever for teens, when — in fact — the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported in 2015 that illicit drug use among adolescents may actually be on the decline.

But that doesn't mean it's not happening. And while the Office of Adolscent Health says tobacco, alcohol and marijuana still seem to be teenagers' drugs of choice nowadays, a new crop of popular drugs have popped up in the past decade or so. These drugs are even more dangerous than the aforementioned booze, cigarettes and pot — mostly because your teen can be taking them at home without you even knowing it.

1. Spice

Spice, also commonly referred to as K2, was legal up until 2012 and is made up of a variety of different chemicals that don't even really have names, according to Narcanon. It's marketed as a cheap, fun, synthetic marijuana that doesn't show up on drug tests. However, the drug testing industry has caught up with spice, and there are now tests that can be given to detect its use. It's often packaged to look similar to incense. which also dangerously makes it seem benign.

According to Narcanon, unlike real marijuana, this unnatural designer drug can cause a ton of danger adverse reactions like:

Seizures and tremors

Coma and unconsciousness

Vomiting

Hallucinations and paranoia

Numbness and tingling

Very high blood pressure and heart rate, high enough to cause damage or danger

Anxiety and panic attacks

Threatening behavior and aggression

Terrible headaches

Inability to speak

Violent paranoia

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reports that synthetic cannabinoids can result in acute kidney injury.

"Easy access and the misperception that these products are harmless have contributed to their popularity. These products are extremely harmful and anyone who has them should throw them out," says Amy Wolkin, leader of the Health Studies Branch team that investigated a spice outbreak in Colorado, via the CDC.

2. Fentanyl

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, can be 100 times more potent than morphine, according to The New York Times, and it's use is currently running rampant in the United States.

The CDC reported over 30,000 fentanyl-related deaths in 2015, and the drug's popularity doesn't show any signs of slowing. A user can overdose within minutes of swallowing, injecting or snorting the drug.

Even scarier? Until recently, fentanyl was pretty much unheard of outside of the medical community, where it was regularly prescribed in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges, says The Times. Now, users gravitate to fentanyl because it gives them a higher high than heroin.

3. Smoking alcohol

Teens have found that vaporizing alcohol gives them a quicker buzz, but the practice is much more dangerous that just drinking normally. When you swallow alcohol, your body has a bit more time to process it — but when you inhale it, everything happens in an instant.

"The normal sensation when you drink and you are getting more drunk is to vomit: It's your body's way of expelling alcohol," explained Dr. Robert Glatter of Lenox Hill Hospital, via Today. "However, when you inhale alcohol, your brain has no way of expelling it."

Young people are attracted to smoking alcohol because of the popular misconceptions that it can help you lose weight, and it's hard for parents or authorities to detect (all of which are not true).

4. Huffing

Huffing among teens is nothing new, but it's still popular — mostly because it's easy for teenagers to get their hands on household products that will get them high. It seems to be most popular among very young teens: According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 3.8 percent of 8th graders, 2.4 percent of 10th graders and 1.7 percent of 12th graders reported that they had abused inhalants at least once in the past year in 2016.

Short term effects include confusion, nausea, slurred speech, lack of coordination, euphoria, dizziness, drowsiness, hallucinations, sudden sniffing due to heart failure, death from asphyxiation, suffocation, convulsions or seizures, coma or choking. Long term effects include liver and kidney damage, bone marrow damage, limb spasms due to nerve damage and brain damage from lack of oxygen.

Obviously huffing is no joke. Here's a brief list of common items found in your home that can be used to get high (but just know that this is not totally inclusive):

Spray Paint

Nail polish remover

Computer Cleaning Products (known as Dusting)

Whipped Cream Aerosol Cans (known as Whip-Its)

Rubber cement

Shoe Polish

Paint thinners

Felt-tip markers

Gasoline

Lighter Fluid

Cooking spray

Fabric Protector

Your best defense as a parent is to be proactive and learn everything you can right now — not when you've discovered your child is experimenting with these or any other drugs.

