Summer's almost here! Grab a jump rope and give this fat-burning celeb trainer workout a spin

We're finally coming out of our winter hibernation and it's time to get moving again. Cardio-acceleration is a type of routine that incorporates intense cardio bursts with strength training exercises for some major fat-burning and muscle toning action.

Cardio-acceleration: Why and how it works

Cardio-acceleration is super-fun and effective because it combines both strength training and aerobics. Research shows this kind of exercise prevents muscle soreness and promotes muscle recovery in athletes.

Cardio with a jump rope

My preferred piece of equipment for performing cardio-acceleration is a jump rope. If you don’t have a jump rope, you can also run on a treadmill, run in place or use another piece of equipment as long as you do the cardio with intensity for 1 to 2 minutes. When using a jump rope, you want to perform 100 to 200 rotations with the rope in between the sets of strength-training exercises. These fat-burning bursts will make a big difference in your results.

Summer fitness cardio-acceleration workout

Warm up for 5 minutes with light cardio before starting this workout. For each strength-training exercise, you want to perform two sets of 10 reps each.

1. Chest press

Start position: Lie on your back and place your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and straighten arms so dumbbells are lifted towards the ceiling and straight over your shoulders.

Movement: Slowly lower the dumbbells by bending your elbows to 90 degree angles, then press back up and repeat the motion.

Cardio: 100 to 200 rotations with jump rope or 1 to 2 minutes intense cardio.

2. Back row

Start position: Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, arms straight down, wrists facing in. Lean forward at your hips while bending your knees slightly, until your back is parallel with the floor. Your arms will be straight, with a slight bend in the elbow, and perpendicular to the floor.

Movement: Keeping your elbows close to your sides, bend elbows and lift them towards the ceiling while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells towards the floor then repeat row.

Cardio: 100 to 200 rotations with jump rope or 1 to 2 minutes intense cardio.

3. Bicep curl

Start position: Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms straight, with a slight bend in the elbows, palms forward.

Movement: Bend your elbows, curling dumbbells up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps hard at the top, then lower to the starting position and repeat.

Cardio: 100 to 200 rotations with jump rope or 1 to 2 minutes intense cardio.

4. Bicycle

Start position: Lie face up with your fingertips behind your head for light support. Bend your knees, keeping your feet flat on the floor.

Movement: Simultaneously extend the right leg and cross your right shoulder toward your left knee while pulling that knee in toward your chest. Touch your elbow to your knee. Alternate from side to side. Once to each side equals one rep. Make sure you aren't pulling your head and neck to perform this exercise — use your abdominal muscles to lift your upper body.

Cardio: 100 to 200 rotations with jump rope or 1 to 2 minutes intense cardio.

5. Elbow-to-knee plank

Start position: Get in a push-up or plank position on the floor.

Movement: Bring one knee forward to touch the opposite elbow. Go back to the starting position. Alternate from side to side. Once to each side equals one rep.

Cardio: 100 to 200 rotations with jump rope or 1 to 2 minutes intense cardio.

