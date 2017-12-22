 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Ex-Smoker? Eating These 2 Foods Could Help Repair Your Lungs

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: marianna armata/Getty Images
Print

The 2 foods ex-smokers should eat to help repair their lungs

For years, we've known smoking is bad for your health, and since 1965, more than 40 percent of adults who ever smoked have quit. But it turns out, beyond quitting, there are other steps former smokers can take to help repair their lungs — and that includes a diet rich in tomatoes and apples.

According to new research out of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, certain nutrients found in tomatoes and apples can help restore lung damage caused by smoking. Specifically, adults who ate more than two tomatoes or more than three portions of fresh fruit a day experienced a slower decline in lung function than those who ate fewer fruits.

More: Knowing the Signs of Cardiac Arrest & Heart Attacks in Women Could Save a Life

Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts: Researchers did not see the same positive effects from processed foods — like tomato sauce — and only saw the benefits from fresh fruits and vegetables.

And the benefits of eating tomatoes, in particular, are not limited to ex-smokers. The study — published in the European Respiratory Journal — found that even adults who never smoked saw a slowed natural decline of their lung function. Given that lung function starts to get worse around the age of 30, this is good news for everyone.

"This study shows that diet might help repair lung damage in people who have stopped smoking. It also suggests that a diet rich in fruits can slow down the lung's natural aging process even if you have never smoked," Dr. Vanessa Garcia-Larsen, assistant professor in the Bloomberg School's department of international health and the study's lead author, said in a statement. "The findings support the need for dietary recommendations, especially for people at risk of developing respiratory diseases such as COPD."

More: Here's Why More Women Are Affected by Asthma Than Men

So next time you're making a salad, throw a few fresh tomatoes on top or some sliced apples for extra flavor and some bonus health benefits.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
The Best Gifts for the Insomniac in Your Life
The Best Gifts to Help Close the Pleasure Gap
Unique Wellness Retreats That Go Beyond R&R
Gifts to Help You Keep Fit in the Office
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started