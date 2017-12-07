This environmental pollutant can be harmful for pregnant people

Thyroid health is vital during pregnancy, but a new report found that mothers exposed to a toxin found in water, milk and other chemicals can be harmful during gestation. The study, which was presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference, found that when mothers are exposed to higher levels of the environmental pollutant perchlorate, it lowered absorption of iodine from the blood into the thyroid. That’s where it is needed to make T4, the hormone vital for Baby’s brain development. And that’s why researchers say to limit exposure to it.
But can you protect yourself and your baby from this chemical? Is it really harmful?
More: Let's Talk About Constipation During Pregnancy
Dr. Bea Knight, a research midwife/nurse involved with the study, said more detailed studies are needed to see if perchlorate exposure causes damage to health. If so, defining acceptable levels of it will be needed. But for now, here's what you need to know:
The recent study did get the topic back into the headlines, so hopefully this means we’ll get more information that can keep us and our kiddos safe.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started