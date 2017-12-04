 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: Derek Cooper Photography Inc/Getty Images
Print

Cheese having a major health benefit is the best holiday present ever

Sit down, because you're about to read the best news of the year: Eating cheese can actually lower your risk of heart disease. Yes, of course this comes with caveats and consuming it in moderation, but let's just bask in the cheesy golden glow of some new research for a minute.

While cheese does contain a high content of saturated fatty acids — something you definitely want to avoid eating in large quantities — the calcium in cheese means less of the fat is absorbed by the body.

More: 19 Gifts for People Who Really Love Cheese

Following an analysis of 15 existing studies on the health effects of eating cheese — which took into consideration the diet and health outcomes of more than 200,000 people — researchers found that on average, people who ate one portion of cheese per day were 14 percent less likely to develop coronary heart disease and 10 percent less likely to have a stroke.

Sound too good to be true? Well, a portion size is around 40 grams — roughly the size of a matchbox. And the authors of the study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, noted that the long-term outcomes of eating cheese daily is still unclear. Also important to note, the researchers didn't track any overall changes in the diets of the people included in the survey, so that may also have had an impact on their heart health.

More: Best News Ever: Cheese Is One Secret to Better Health

So, no, we can't really consider cheese to be a "health food," but given its bad rap in the nutrition world, this at least offers the delicious food one redeeming health factor — and an excuse to grab a piece from the party tray at your next holiday gathering.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
Unique Wellness Retreats That Go Beyond R&R
Gifts to Help You Keep Fit in the Office
Get Your Holiday Shopping Flowing With This Gift Guide for People With Periods
The FDA Approved These 8 Questionable Additives — but Are They Really Safe?
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. The 12 Best Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Available Now
  2. 7 Quick LinkedIn Tweaks That Make a Big Difference
  3. How Much Pregnancy Weight You Gain Could Impact Your Breastfeeding Experience
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started