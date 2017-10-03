 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Las Vegas Blood Needs Met for Now, So Schedule Appointments in Coming Weeks

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: Denise Truscello/Contributor/Getty Images
Print

Why now is not the best time to donate blood in Las Vegas

When the largest mass shooting in U.S. history resulted in at least 59 people being killed and more than 500 injured, it was a major strain on the city’s medical facilities and blood supply, and people took immediate action. But following the immediate and significant response to calls to donate blood, United Blood Services in Nevada reported yesterday that they are now able to meet the blood needs of the victims of the shootings and request that would-be donors make appointments to give blood in the weeks to come.

After Sunday’s shooting, the mayor of Las Vegas and governor of Nevada asked those in the area to give blood, the response was overwhelming — lines hundreds of people deep stretching for blocks around the three donation centers, NBC News reports. The shooting and desperate need for a large volume of blood comes a few months after Nevada experienced a blood shortage officials said was dangerously low.

Now, thanks to the outpouring of love, support and blood, the Las Vegas area is all set for donations at the moment.

More: Dealing with the Guilt & Fear That Comes After a Major Tragedy

But the supply won’t last forever. Thinking ahead to future blood needs in the community is important because blood products have a limited shelf life — 42 days for red blood cells and five days for platelets, so it must be constantly replenished, UBS said in a statement.

Rather than donating now, UBS is encouraging donors to schedule an appointment by calling 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or online at bloodhero.com. Because of the increased interest, UBS said that donors may experience extended wait times when scheduling on the phone or online.

More3 Ways to Help the Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

“While we are in awe of the incredible outpouring of support from the hundreds of local residents and from those across the country, it’s important to note that in any situation where blood transfusions are needed, it’s the blood already on the shelf that saves lives,” UBS said in a statement. “We understand that people want to come forward now to show their support, however, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, we are asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming weeks.” 

As always, those located outside Nevada who wish to donate blood can visit the American Red Cross website and enter their zip code to find the nearest blood drive.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
15 Celebrity Moms Who Make Us Feel Better About Our Postpartum Bodies
Text Conversations That Are All Too Real for People With ADHD
Feelin' Out of Shape? Maybe It's Time to Move to One of America's Fittest Cities
10 Snacks You Can Take on the Go That Aren't Total Junk
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started