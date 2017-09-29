 
Heartfelt Reactions to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cancer Diagnosis Pour In

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Paul Archuleta/Contributor/Getty Images
Joe Biden's message to Julia Louis-Dreyfus will melt your heart

Ever since Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis yesterday via social media, there has been an outpouring of support and well wishes from everyone from politicians to her Seinfeld and Veep co-stars.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was quick to respond, tweeting "We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton — whom Louis-Dreyfus vocally supported in the 2016 presidential election — responded to her announcement on Twitter, writing "Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment."

Her former Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander sent his support, writing, "so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you."

While another Seinfeld actor, Michael Richards, told People yesterday, “I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery.”

More: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Veep co-star Tony Hale reacted to the news by simply tweeting, "We love this woman."

Christina Applegate — who also went public with her breast cancer — offered to lend Louis-Dreyfus an ear, tweeting, "Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want."

Debra Messing was also quick to point out how Louis-Dreyfus took this opportunity to highlight the importance of the accessibility of health care, tweeting, "J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd."

According to People, Louis-Dreyfus found out about her cancer diagnosis one day after receiving her sixth Emmy award in a row for playing Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep and setting a record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

More4 Times Elaine Benes Was a Champion for Women's Health

We join everyone else in wishing Julia a speedy recovery and thanking her for calling attention to the need for quality, affordable health care for everyone.

