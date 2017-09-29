Joe Biden's message to Julia Louis-Dreyfus will melt your heart

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Paul Archuleta/Contributor/Getty Images

Ever since Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis yesterday via social media, there has been an outpouring of support and well wishes from everyone from politicians to her Seinfeld and Veep co-stars.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was quick to respond, tweeting "We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton — whom Louis-Dreyfus vocally supported in the 2016 presidential election — responded to her announcement on Twitter, writing "Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment."

Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017

Her former Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander sent his support, writing, "so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you."

@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 29, 2017

While another Seinfeld actor, Michael Richards, told People yesterday, “I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery.”

Veep co-star Tony Hale reacted to the news by simply tweeting, "We love this woman."

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

Christina Applegate — who also went public with her breast cancer — offered to lend Louis-Dreyfus an ear, tweeting, "Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want."

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

Debra Messing was also quick to point out how Louis-Dreyfus took this opportunity to highlight the importance of the accessibility of health care, tweeting, "J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd."

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

According to People, Louis-Dreyfus found out about her cancer diagnosis one day after receiving her sixth Emmy award in a row for playing Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep and setting a record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

We join everyone else in wishing Julia a speedy recovery and thanking her for calling attention to the need for quality, affordable health care for everyone.