After revealing she has breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes powerful call for universal health care

Today, multiple Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced via Instagram that she has breast cancer.
She wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”
More: 4 Times Elaine Benes Was a Champion for Women's Health
The Seinfeld and Veep actor stayed positive, saying, “the good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”
Not missing the opportunity to highlight health inequities, Louis-Dreyfus continued, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
More: Seinfeld: 11 Times Elaine Was a Total Feminist
Known for playing strong, powerful women like Elaine Benes and Selina Meyer, Louis-Dreyfus has supported women’s health causes in real life, including Planned Parenthood.
We have no doubt she’ll bring her strength and grace to her experience with breast cancer and continue to be a vocal advocate for others.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started