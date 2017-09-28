 
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Jason LaVeris/Contributor/Getty Images
After revealing she has breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes powerful call for universal health care

Today, multiple Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced via Instagram that she has breast cancer.

She wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.” 

More: 4 Times Elaine Benes Was a Champion for Women's Health

The Seinfeld and Veep actor stayed positive, saying, “the good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

Just when you thought...

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Not missing the opportunity to highlight health inequities, Louis-Dreyfus continued, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.” 

MoreSeinfeld: 11 Times Elaine Was a Total Feminist

Known for playing strong, powerful women like Elaine Benes and Selina Meyer, Louis-Dreyfus has supported women’s health causes in real life, including Planned Parenthood.

Let's get this done. #StayInLine #GetOutTheVote #ImWithHer @hillaryclinton

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

We have no doubt she’ll bring her strength and grace to her experience with breast cancer and continue to be a vocal advocate for others.

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

