After revealing she has breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes powerful call for universal health care

Image: Jason LaVeris/Contributor/Getty Images

Today, multiple Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced via Instagram that she has breast cancer.

She wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

The Seinfeld and Veep actor stayed positive, saying, “the good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Not missing the opportunity to highlight health inequities, Louis-Dreyfus continued, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Known for playing strong, powerful women like Elaine Benes and Selina Meyer, Louis-Dreyfus has supported women’s health causes in real life, including Planned Parenthood.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:41am PST

We have no doubt she’ll bring her strength and grace to her experience with breast cancer and continue to be a vocal advocate for others.