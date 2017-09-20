 
Emma Stone on Her Anxiety & Coping Strategies

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
The productive way Emma Stone deals with her anxiety

Emma Stone may have a new movie to promote, but that isn't stopping her from discussing the importance of mental health. During a stop on The Late Show last night, Stone told host Stephen Colbert that she has been dealing with anxiety for most of her life, adding that she "benefitted in a big way from therapy.”

“I was a very, very, very anxious child and I had a lot of panic attacks,” she said.

In addition to therapy, Stone said acting and doing improv comedy helped her deal with her anxiety. And while she still has anxiety to this day, she told Colbert that she no longer suffers from panic attacks.

Earlier this year, Stone participated in a video campaign for the Child Mind Institute about how she manages her anxiety.

“It has always been something that I’ve lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life,” Stone said in the video. “Sometimes while it’s happening, like while I’m in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it’s never gonna end — but it does.”

We're glad to hear Stone has her anxiety under control and are grateful that she's working to help normalize the conversation around mental health.

