We love you J.Law, but wouldn't want to sit next to you on a plane

Getting anxious around flying in an airplane is not unusual, but Jennifer Lawrence's reaction to that fear is particularly intense.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence talked about her fear of not being able to control herself and gave the example of how she feels when she flies.

"I’ve recently had problems with plane anxiety and it’s really similar," she said of the extremely raw, emotional acting required of her in her new movie Mother! "I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself."

Turns out, her fear is not that far-fetched. She then admitted to standing up mid-flight and warning other passengers of what she perceived to be impending doom.

"You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time: “We’re going down! It’s coming down!," she said.

One time she went even further.

"I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once," she told the magazine. "I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out."

Lawrence is hardly alone in her fears: Approximately 25 percent of Americans experience some nervousness around flying, while around 6.5 percent have aviophobia, an extreme fear of flying, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.