Why Busy Philipps Landed in the Hospital After Michelle Williams' Birthday

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows.

Image: George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images
The scary reason Busy Philipps had to leave Michelle Williams' birthday party go to the hospital

When Busy Philipps attended her best friend Michelle Williams’ birthday party on Saturday, she hardly expected to end up in the hospital. But it wasn’t overindulging or a bounce house-related accident that put her there: It was a twisted ovary. More on that in a minute.

Philipps is used to discussing medical matters on her podcast We’re No Doctors, which she hosts alongside Steve Agee — a fellow actor and hypochondriac — and took to Instagram to explain what happened. She also posted a photo of herself with an IV in her arm wearing a pitch-perfect “Hysterical Female” shirt. (Was that what she was wearing at the party or did she change into it before going to the hospital? So many questions!) 

Last night ended super weird. But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary(which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! ❤️❤️❤️

It started with a “crazy excruciating pain” in her lower right side, which brought her into Massachusetts General Hospital to see a doctor. Turns out, she had what is known as a ovarian torsion, which happens when an ovary gets twisted and flipped over.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ovarian torsions can occur as a complication with ovarian cysts and in some cases is a surgical emergency requiring immediate attention to get blood flowing back to the ovary.

Luckily for Philipps, her ovary untwisted itself and flipped back over by itself.

She explained that the point of her posting this was that even though she “felt like an idiot for going to the hospital,” ultimately it was the right move. And she’s right: When in doubt, have your pain checked out.

“Don’t be a hero, go to the doctor,” she wrote.

