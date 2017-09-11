 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Does Sleeping With Your Dog Help or Harm Your Sleep Quality?

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: ullstein bild/Contributor/Getty Images
Print

Here's how to get the best night's sleep with your dog

Anyone with a dog is faced with a decision regarding sleeping arrangements — namely, whether the dog should sleep with you in your bed. For some people with dogs, it’s a no-brainer — they can’t imagine sleeping a night without their dog. Others argue that it’s better for you — and the dog — to sleep apart. Now, a new study from the Mayo Clinic is shining some light on whether having a dog in the bedroom — or specifically in your bed — helps or disturbs sleep.

The study evaluated the sleep quality of both humans and dogs sharing the same bedroom and found that people with a single dog sleeping in their bedroom slept well. But there’s a catch. Those who permitted their dogs to sleep in bed with them reported poorer sleep quality.

More: 9 Gross Reasons You Shouldn't Bring Your Pet to Bed With You

According to the American Veterinary Association, more 40 million Americans — or nearly 37 percent of households — have a family dog and 63 percent consider their dogs to be members of their family.

“The relationship between people and their pets has changed over time, which is likely why many people in fact do sleep with their pets in the bedroom,” Dr. Lois Kahn, a sleep medicine specialist at the Center for Sleep Medicine on Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus and an author of the study said in a statement.

More: The Truth About Sleeping With Your Dog

Today, so many people who have pets are away from them for much of the day, so they want to maximize their time with them when they are home, she explained.

“Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that,” Kahn added. “And, now, pet owners can find comfort knowing it won’t negatively impact their sleep.”

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
Text Conversations That Are All Too Real for People With ADHD
Feelin' Out of Shape? Maybe It's Time to Move to One of America's Fittest Cities
10 Snacks You Can Take on the Go That Aren't Total Junk
15 Out-of-the-Box Sources That Pack a Powerful Protein Punch
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 14 Movies We're Excited For This September
  2. How Do I Protect My Daughter From Eating Disorders?
  3. 26 Reasons to Buy Your Baby a Pottery Barn Halloween Costume
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started