Here's What It's Really Like to Go Through Menopause

Whitney Coy

by

Whitney Coy is a freelance writer and editor based in Columbus, OH, where she lives with her husband and two daughters. She writes frequently for SheKnows, as well as several other websites. She writes on topics including parenting, pets...

Menopause is packed with surprises — both good & bad

You know menopause is coming — eventually. You might even think you know what it's going to be like. But the truth is, it's probably going to take you completely by surprise, and more than likely, you're going to have some symptoms you weren't ready for. Vaginal dryness, anyone?

But according to these women who've already weathered at least part of the storm, menopause isn't all bad. In fact, there are some symptoms you might even enjoy (hello, no more period cramps!). And even though there are many symptoms you'd classify as less than pleasant, there's still something you can do about some of them. Follow their lead and take control of this major life phase. You might even end up enjoying it.

This post was sponsored by Vagisil.

