You're not the only one with secret thoughts — people with ADHD have a million

Whitney Coy is a freelance writer and editor based in Columbus, OH, where she lives with her husband and two daughters. She writes frequently for SheKnows, as well as several other websites. She writes on topics including parenting, pets...

Image: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Print

Whether you know it or not, someone in your life probably has ADHD. And whether you'd like to admit it or not, you've probably judged that person at least once or twice. Maybe you think she's too spontaneous or lacks focus every now and then. Or maybe she's just not the best at returning texts or following through with things. It's OK to admit, because believe it or not, your friend with ADHD is totally judging you too.

I reached out to some adults living with ADHD and asked them for their thoughts on the rest of the population. Their answers might surprise you — and they'll definitely make you see their world from a different angle.

1. You don't even know

"We think you absolutely do not get it. If you don't have ADHD, you cannot get how hard it is to sit still for extended periods of time without moving." — Amy S.

2. You're amazing

"Sometimes I just don't understand how things don't get lost in other people's minds. To be able to randomly be given a topic and be able to pull up all related information in your mind on that on cue is amazing to me." — Emily W.

More: I Used to Joke That I Was "So ADD," & Then a Doctor Told Me It Was True

3. You're also boring

"I often think how nice it would be to lead a balanced life like most everyone else in the world. On the other hand, I think what boring lives 'normal' people lead. I just can't fathom being satisfied with that." — Kimberly B.

4. You might be a little fastidious

"How do you handle planning out everything in your life? How do you know what you’re going to want to do? Don’t you get bored? Seriously, you’ve already started thinking about that?" — Elaine T.

5. Or have you ever heard of ASD?

"As far as I’m concerned, most people have attention surplus disorder. I mean, life being what it is, who can pay attention to anything for very long? Is it really a sign of mental health to be able to balance your checkbook, sit still in your chair and never speak out of turn?" — Edward H.

6. You couldn't handle it

"People with ADHD often assume that everyone is moving as fast as them; however, it’s literally impossible to move as fast as a person with ADHD... Over the years, many people have said to me, 'I would love to be in your brain for a day.' I think it would overwhelm the average person." — Emily H.

More: Why My Daughter Needs to See Me Fail at Managing My ADHD

7. You should lighten up

"ADHD folks tend to be fun and vivacious, but we can also be seen as loud, taking up too much of the conversation, self-centered and the rest. We can be a handful. When I see non-ADHD people, I see them as more methodical, together and seemingly hav[ing] better control, but sometimes I can also think that they are rigid and inflexible." — Whitney H.

8. You're kinda slow

"I wish people understood that I'm not being rude; I just literally cannot stand to wait for them to get out their words." — Shelly I.

This post is part of a sponsored advertising collaboration.