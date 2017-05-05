These memes are perfect reactions to the health care bill passing

Unless you've been hiding under the covers for the last 24 hours — which, hey, if you are, I can't blame you — you're aware that people are livid over Trump's health care bill, which aims to repeal Obamacare, that passed in the House of Representatives yesterday. A lot of people took to social media to vent their outrage — especially over the bill's potential impact on women's health.
If the American Health Care Act passes in the Senate, it's possible that covering preexisting health conditions — meaning anything from diabetes to depression and even pregnancy — could become optional, rather than a required element of insurance in different states.
Read on to see how people are venting their frustration and fear into creative, smart memes that might even make you laugh-slash-cry. Want to take your own stand on social media? Use #IAmAPreexistingCondition.
Live from the WH Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ASW2prWXVa— jbperrone (@jenperrone) May 4, 2017
We will do what anyone would do when their family is threatened. And when we fight, we WIN. #Trumpcare #AHCA #ACA #HealthCare pic.twitter.com/rwd4SoHSe1— LCLAA (@LCLAA) May 5, 2017
The #TrumpDontCare Bill Just Passed. #HealthCare #Resist pic.twitter.com/6wtaMrG8NT— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) May 4, 2017
Give it up @GOP. #Obamacarerepeal is not in your future. In a few years @DNC will take congress back; make #ACA progress. @Rosie @Martina pic.twitter.com/ior89EUkq1— #TrumpChats (@BrockMathias1) April 27, 2017
#Exempted themselves— SheSpeaksFreely (@FreelyShe) May 4, 2017
Stole your #healthcare #protections
Sang a happy song#haiku #resist #AHCA #iamapreexistingcondition #MayThe4th #ACA pic.twitter.com/4lZMMfN7Q0
The Compassion is Overwhelming #healthcare #healthcarebill pic.twitter.com/EuS72G0sbK— Ronald Hockman (@hockman_ron) May 4, 2017
#healthcarebill Yeeeeehawwwww. House Republicans enjoy one final moment of bliss as go down with their health care bomb... pic.twitter.com/jA31fPGCOl— gary corcoran (@gary_p_corcoran) May 4, 2017
On #StarWarsDay, it goes without saying that #TheResistance is the LIGHT side of the force, Republicans & trumpcare? The DARK side. #RESIST pic.twitter.com/KPUgMJ8XNM— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 4, 2017
