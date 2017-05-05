 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

How the Internet Is Firing Back at Trump’s Health Care Plan

Kristen Fischer

by

Kristen Fischer is a writer living at the Jersey Shore. In addition to writing for SheKnows, she has penned articles for Prevention, Health, Woman's Day, BELLA, and New Jersey Monthly. Kristen enjoys spending time with her family, friend...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

These memes are perfect reactions to the health care bill passing

Unless you've been hiding under the covers for the last 24 hours — which, hey, if you are, I can't blame you — you're aware that people are livid over Trump's health care bill, which aims to repeal Obamacare, that passed in the House of Representatives yesterday. A lot of people took to social media to vent their outrage — especially over the bill's potential impact on women's health.

If the American Health Care Act passes in the Senate, it's possible that covering preexisting health conditions — meaning anything from diabetes to depression and even pregnancy — could become optional, rather than a required element of insurance in different states.

Read on to see how people are venting their frustration and fear into creative, smart memes that might even make you laugh-slash-cry. Want to take your own stand on social media? Use #IAmAPreexistingCondition.

#trumpcare

A post shared by Diana liz Mouette (@lilybean.teddy) on

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
20 Celebs Owning Their Health Issues to Squash the Stigmas
10 Allergy Hacks to Help You Survive Spring
Celeb Quotes About What Anxiety and Panic Attacks Really Feel Like
8 Ways to Bounce Back From Seasonal Affective Disorder
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started