These memes are perfect reactions to the health care bill passing

Unless you've been hiding under the covers for the last 24 hours — which, hey, if you are, I can't blame you — you're aware that people are livid over Trump's health care bill, which aims to repeal Obamacare, that passed in the House of Representatives yesterday. A lot of people took to social media to vent their outrage — especially over the bill's potential impact on women's health.

If the American Health Care Act passes in the Senate, it's possible that covering preexisting health conditions — meaning anything from diabetes to depression and even pregnancy — could become optional, rather than a required element of insurance in different states.

Read on to see how people are venting their frustration and fear into creative, smart memes that might even make you laugh-slash-cry. Want to take your own stand on social media? Use #IAmAPreexistingCondition.

Live from the WH Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ASW2prWXVa — jbperrone (@jenperrone) May 4, 2017

#healthcarebill Yeeeeehawwwww. House Republicans enjoy one final moment of bliss as go down with their health care bomb... pic.twitter.com/jA31fPGCOl — gary corcoran (@gary_p_corcoran) May 4, 2017

On #StarWarsDay, it goes without saying that #TheResistance is the LIGHT side of the force, Republicans & trumpcare? The DARK side. #RESIST pic.twitter.com/KPUgMJ8XNM — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 4, 2017