Why this schoolyard video is going viral

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

At a time when every news story seems to be more depressing than the last, we finally have a ray of sunshine in the form of a 7-year-old British girl named Anu. In a video circulating from BBC's Midlands Today, Anu returns to school for the first time with her new prosthetic leg, which quickly makes her the toast of the playground.

But this is no ordinary prosthesis — it’s a blade that will let her continue to play sports, and it’s in her favorite color — pink. The video shows her classmates, clearly impressed, hugging Anu then running around the schoolyard holding hands.

Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017

According to the BBC, Anu’s leg was amputated soon after she was born and she has been using prosthetics her entire life, but never one like this.

"It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,'' Anu told Midlands Today.

The new prosthetic leg was provided by the National Health Service in the United Kingdom because of an almost $2 million funding injection last year, some of which went toward research into the blade, which allow users a wider range of mobility, including running and playing, The Telegraph reported.

Specifically, around $645,000 was allocated to give 500 children these specialized running blades, which typically cost between $2,500 and $6,500 and need to be replaced every two or three years. Prior to this, NHS only supplied prosthetic legs that allow amputees to walk, but now is able to provide more specialized prosthetics like running blades and aqua limbs for swimming.

