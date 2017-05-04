 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Kids' Reaction to Their Classmate's Prosthetic Leg Is Everything Good in the World

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: @bbcmtd/Twitter
Print

Why this schoolyard video is going viral

At a time when every news story seems to be more depressing than the last, we finally have a ray of sunshine in the form of a 7-year-old British girl named Anu. In a video circulating from BBC's Midlands Today, Anu returns to school for the first time with her new prosthetic leg, which quickly makes her the toast of the playground.

But this is no ordinary prosthesis — it’s a blade that will let her continue to play sports, and it’s in her favorite color — pink. The video shows her classmates, clearly impressed, hugging Anu then running around the schoolyard holding hands.

According to the BBC, Anu’s leg was amputated soon after she was born and she has been using prosthetics her entire life, but never one like this.

More: Mom's "Inoperable" Brain Tumor Removed, Now She Is Cancer-Free

"It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,'' Anu told Midlands Today.

The new prosthetic leg was provided by the National Health Service in the United Kingdom because of an almost $2 million funding injection last year, some of which went toward research into the blade, which allow users a wider range of mobility, including running and playing, The Telegraph reported.

More: The One Thing You Need to Do Before Bed in the Summer

Specifically, around $645,000 was allocated to give 500 children these specialized running blades, which typically cost between $2,500 and $6,500 and need to be replaced every two or three years. Prior to this, NHS only supplied prosthetic legs that allow amputees to walk, but now is able to provide more specialized prosthetics like running blades and aqua limbs for swimming.

MoreSeven Important Things Your Feet Could Be Telling You About Your Health

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
10 Allergy Hacks to Help You Survive Spring
Celeb Quotes About What Anxiety and Panic Attacks Really Feel Like
8 Ways to Bounce Back From Seasonal Affective Disorder
20 Celebs Owning Their Health Issues to Squash the Stigmas
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started