Here's What Ivanka Trump Wants to Do With Planned Parenthood

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture.

Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump's proposal for Planned Parenthood is naive and misinformed

Last month, Ivanka Trump met with Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards in an attempt to solve that whole abortion situation that no one can agree on. Now, thanks to a new in-depth interview with The New York Times, we know more details about their meeting — including Trump's suggestion to split the women's health organization in two.

Trump's proposal would involve breaking Planned Parenthood into two sections: a smaller one that provides abortions and a larger arm solely focused on other women's health and reproductive care.

MoreTrans Rights Are Human Rights & Civil Rights and Yes — That Includes Bathrooms

But here's the thing Trump (and clearly her father) do not understand: abortion services are a part of women's health and reproductive care. They are a safe and legal medical procedure carried out to save women's lives and improve their health outcomes, including being able to determine the circumstances under which they choose to start a family.

It also looks like Trump needs another reminder that federal funding isn't used to pay for abortion services. That's already the case — no need to split anything up. That distinction has already been made.

MoreNo, Planned Parenthood Still Doesn't Use Federal Funds for Abortion

The New York Times article says that Planned Parenthood officials reportedly found Trump's proposal to be “naive” and a demonstration of her limited understanding of the group’s mission, particularly the importance of reproductive choice in women’s health.

Trump also mentioned in the interview how advocacy groups are “so wedded to the headline of the issue that sometimes differing perspectives and new information, when brought to the table, are viewed as an inconvenience because it undermines the thesis.”

MoreWhat You Need to Know About Trump's Health Care Bill Failure

No, Ivanka — what is undermining in this scenario is your misinformed viewpoint that could cost millions of women access to the care they need.

