'Napercise' Sleeping Classes for Adults Is 2017's Latest 'Fitness' Trend

Image: EADT_ IpswichStar/YouTube
Sleep your way to good health with 'Napercise' classes

In a year that has brought us “clean sleeping” and the idea that taking a warm bath may have the same benefits as exercise, we’ve now been introduced to “Napercise” — a 45-minute fitness class that involves napping.

The latest in a steady stream of “fitness” trends that involve simply operating as a human being, Napercise started at David Lloyd Clubs, an exercise studio in the U.K., which is offering the class “designed to help busy people combat fatigue and tiredness.”

So here’s how this works. The studio is climate-controlled to be the “ideal temperature for slumber” and participants each get a single bed, blanket and an eye mask. And then you sleep in the same room as a bunch of strangers and hope you're not next to someone who snores.

“The frantic nature of modern life means that few of us seem to get enough sleep, and if you're a parent, a good night’s rest becomes even more of a luxury,” the website reads. “So we're [sic] created a new group class — group napping classes for exhausted mums and dads to help boost their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Basically, it’s the last 10 minutes of a yoga class that focuses on relaxation, but without the hassle of having to do yoga.

A quick visit to the website shows that the class is now fully booked, so if you’re looking for a midafternoon nap, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way and sleep under your desk.

