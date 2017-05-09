 
Why Talking to Your Doctor About Menopause Should Be Empowering

by

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

Image: Getty Images
A new resource changes the way we discuss menopause

In an effort to close the gap of information that women experience regarding menopause, the journal JAMA published what it’s calling the JAMA Patient Page.

The page clearly outlines not only how a woman’s body changes during menopause, but also makes it a point to explain that there are treatment options for women who experience severe symptoms.

More: 14 emotional phases of menopause

“Women should not suffer in silence,” said Sardar Khan of Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York, a co-author of the 2016 review, to Reuters Health. “The days are gone when we accept these symptoms as merely signs of aging.”

The page acts as a resource that women can reference when they’re speaking through symptoms with their doctors.

The onset of menopause usually happens between the age of 44 and 55 for women. Symptoms can include hot flashes, vaginal dryness and symptoms as severe as vaginal burning or persistent pain when urinating.

More: The Truth About What Happens to Your Vagina During & After Menopause

JAMA’S patient page lists the most common treatments for a woman’s more extreme menopause symptoms, as well as advice on when to see a doctor.

By Vivian Nunez

Originally published on HelloFlo.

