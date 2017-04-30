 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

I Stopped Trying to Treat My Vaginismus and Got a Packing Penis Instead

by

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Honestly, I never really wanted to cure my vaginismus

Sure, I bought the dilators and did the breathing exercises the doctors and websites tell you to do. But I was never really doing it for myself. In all honesty, I was doing it for my partner.

Now that’s not to say that my partner ever pressured me into having vaginal sex. Actually, they never brought it up, expressing nothing but excitement and satisfaction with the way we were already having sex. But society’s depictions of sex paired with the fact that my partner has only been with cis women capable of vaginal sex before me made me self-conscious about how valuable I was sexually. When I tried seeking solace in spaces designed for people with vaginismus, I only encountered cis women who reflected a similar idea about sexual expectations. And while their opinions and experiences are valid, they didn’t reflect or affirm my own.

More: Being assaulted for having vaginismus changed my perception of sex

Looking back, I realize my problem was that I was forcing myself to identify with women and cisnormative sexual health as a transmasculine person. What I wanted was a working penis, not a working vagina. If I couldn’t get rid of it altogether, the next best thing was refraining from using it in a sexually penetrative context.

Attempting to engage in vaginismus treatment felt silly, even postmortem.

My ability to identify with my vagina as a trans man was long gone, and I was actively researching the process of bottom surgery. I often questioned myself through these negative self talks and tearful dilating sessions — what was really the point? I couldn’t really feel or feel close to that part of my body. So what was the point in trying to force it to engage in a sexual act that I didn’t particularly care for?

More: 8 Things transgender people are sick of hearing

I had no motivation to “get better,” but all the motivation in the world to further masculinize myself during these moments of discovery. So I threw out the dilators and bought myself a packing penis from my favorite sex shop, Babeland.

From the moment I put it on, I finally felt what I realized was a “ghost penis” on my pelvis turn into something real and tangible. I felt whole sporting my pale uncircumcised penis, named “Pierre” by the packaging, and the idea of forcing things inside of my vagina felt more ridiculous than it ever had. For the first time, I truly released myself from the expectations that others place on women and comfortably slipped into my male identity. Feeling my harness hug my hips and my silicone dick bounce between my thighs as I walked, I laughed at myself for ever putting such vigor into a passionless project. But I also forgave myself — for not knowing, for being afraid and for feeling confused about who I truly am.

My heart feels whole when I look over to the top shelf near my window and see my packing penis with its harness in the space where my bag of mostly unused dilators used to be. I ended the silicone war on myself, and instead traded it in for a different, more fitting piece of silicone. This one is between my thighs too, except now it feels just right.

More: This Helpful Service Gives Trans People the Health Care They Deserve

By Meg Zulch

Originally published on HelloFlo.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
15 Out-of-the-Box Sources That Pack a Powerful Protein Punch
11 Celebrities Who Have Endometriosis
10 Celebrity Cancer Survivors
Honor National Cancer Survivors Day With 18 Powerful Quotes from Real Survivors
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Does Your Parenting Style Fit Your Star Sign?
  2. 17 Powerful Books About the Female Experience
  3. 9 Celebrities Who Might Seriously Run for Office
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started