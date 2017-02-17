Proposed bill would mean second abortion pill not available without proof of fetal death

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

Image: Getty Images

Print

North Carolina's HB-26 would make it harder for women to successfully complete the doses of the abortion pill.

An abortion bill proposed by legislators in North Carolina would make it more difficult for women to successfully move forward with an abortion pill because of the barriers it would create. Under HB-26, doctors administering the abortion pill would be required to both explain to women the manner in which abortions can be reversed, as well as not move forward with the second dose of the abortion pill unless fetal death can be proven.

More: What Samantha Bee has said about abortions, "white people' and Trump

Cosmopolitan explains:

“In other words, for the roughly 30 to 50 percent of patients for whom Mifepristone alone doesn’t immediately end the pregnancy, obtaining the second medication to finish the abortion may be impossible depending on how this language is interpreted.”

The abortion is a popular, and safe if administered correctly, option for women who wish to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks after the first day of the woman’s last period. According to Planned Parenthood, the likelihood of success is 93 to 100 percent for women who take the pills before or during their 10th week of pregnancy.

More: Women shouldn't have to apologize for their abortions

The abortion pill is actually a series of pills, the first of which is administered at a clinic by a physician and which is intended to halt the production of progesterone in the body, which would begin to terminate the pregnancy. The second pill removes the fetus from the woman’s body. Planned Parenthood likens the physical reaction to the pills as that of extreme cramping during menstrual cycles.

According to Cosmopolitan, the second pill is necessary because for about 30 to 50 percent of women, the first pill alone would not terminate the pregnancy. This is where the North Carolina bill would make it near impossible for some women to complete the abortion pill series. If the second pill is dependent on proof that the pregnancy has been terminated, many women would not fall in that category.

More: U.S. abortion rates at lowest since Roe v. Wade

Women who do not fully complete the abortion pill series run the risk of taking the pregnancy to full term, having an unsuccessful abortion or getting a life-threatening infection.

By Vivian Nunez

Originally published on HelloFlo.