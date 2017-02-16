Making sex ed more inclusive thanks to 3-D printing

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

Print

A team of researchers led a project that developed over 18 3-D figures that model sex organs. The hope is that while some may deem the models NSFW, they would be the most productive way to teach sex education to blind students.

Currently, those who are visually impaired rely on either verbal descriptions or raised 2-D tactile pictures as a way to learn about sex ed. For many, these methods open up a gap in information that has yet to be appropriately filled.

More: New videos take the awkward out of sex ed

“That approach does a blind student no good whatsoever because they, of course, cannot see the pictures and videos.” said Dr. Gaylen Kapperman, a professor at Northern Illinois University who was involved with the project to Mashable.

The researchers hope is that school districts will begin investing in the 3-D printing equipment that will ultimately make these models increasingly accessible to teachers crafting lesson plans for classrooms that include blind students.

More: Pornhub Launches New Sex Ed Site

This would be an especially noteworthy move toward inclusivity because as it stands, many visually impaired students attend school with the nonvisually impaired and are at a disadvantage as a result.

According to Mashable, the prototypes of the sex organs will be tested by students by the end of 2017.

By Vivian Nunez

Originally published on HelloFlo.