Workout like Lady Gaga by doing everyday things

Image: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Print

By ZLiving

Gyrotonic workouts aim to ease everyday functional movements like lifting bags, climbing stairs, carrying children, etc. This workout — also known as yoga for dancers — is a new and emerging fitness trend, much like the cardio barre workout.

In fact, Lady Gaga recently took to her Instagram account to post pictures of her in motion, rocking gyrotonic exercises. The pop icon's amazing physique is just one more reason for us to delve into this process, and its many benefits.

Also on Z Living: You've Gotta Try This Flat Belly Workout From Class FitSugar

What Is A Gyrotonic Workout?

Gyrotonic is a sequence of exercises that string together circular movements in a repetetive and rhythmic flow, with corresponding breathing patterns. Founder Juliu Horvath initially devised it as a means to treat chronic pain, based on his own suffering. Make note that Lady Gaga too, battles with pain, for which she indulges in hip exercises every week.

The Benefits Of A Gyrotonic Workout:

Lengthens and strengthens the muscles

Improves blood circulation

Improves joint mobility

Improves sense of coordination and balance

Improves flexibility and posture

The basic premise is to expand and contract the body to help it stabilize. Kutztown University researchers who analyzed the gyrotonic arch and curl in the Journal of Bodywork & Movement Therapies noted, “there is a continuous wave-like pulsation of reaching out, and reeling in from the center of the body. In this way, stability is attained by a counterbalance of opposing forces.”

Gyrotonic also decompresses the joints and creates awareness of movement in your body.

Also on Z Living: Get Off The Couch With This 1-Minute Workout From Class FitSugar

FYI, You Will Need Some Gear For A Gyrotonic Workout

Much like Pilates, this workout requires special equipment (here's a shoppable list) that keeps in mind the patterns and natural movements of the human body. Suitable for all age groups and genders, the adjustable apparatuses can help you target specific areas to cater to your needs.

Check out Altar'd Tuesdays at 8 PM, only on Z Living. Find out where you can watch Altar'd.

Originally published on ZLiving