Vasalgel was 100 percent effective in preventing pregnancies during the monkey trial

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: SEBASTIAN KAULITZKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Print

We’re one step closer on the never-ending quest to find safe, effective male birth control thanks to the promising results of a study on a male contraceptive gel. Known on the market as Vasalgel, the gel presents a reversible and less invasive option for men who want to take responsibility for preventing unplanned pregnancies without having a vasectomy.

Vasalgel works by acting as a physical barrier that is injected into the tubes to block sperm from swimming down into the penis. Basically, it’s like a gel version of a vasectomy: Sperm will continue to be produced in the testes, but then dissolves or is absorbed into the body instead of being ejaculated.

The contraceptive gel was 100 percent effective in preventing pregnancy during the two-year trial with monkeys. The company behind Vasalgel hopes to begin clinical trials with human men in the next few years.

More: We're One Step Closer to Getting Birth Control Pills Without a Prescription

In order for Vasalgel to hit the market, it first has to secure funding for the human clinical trial, during which it needs to be proven safe and effective. Given the widespread uproar over side effects in a recent trial for a male contraceptive hormone injection, this will be easier said than done.

More: Why 2017 Could Be the Year of Male Birth Control

Makers of Vasalgel are hoping that it will appeal to men because it is reversible and isn’t something they would have to worry about on a day-to-day basis.

“This would be more akin to an IUD [the coil] in women,” Catherine VandeVoort of the California National Primate Research Centre and the study’s lead author told The Guardian.

More: This Just In: Male Birth Control May Be in Our Future