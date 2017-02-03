Almost 90 percent of women have made heart health changes since the first National Wear Red Day

It has been 15 years since the first National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease being the No. 1 killer of women. How far have we come since then?
When the initiative first launched in 2003, the American Heart Association and the National Lung, Heart and Blood Institute sought to shine a light on the fact that despite what we see on TV or even hear from some doctors, heart disease isn’t just a problem for men.
More: 5 Heart Attack Symptoms in Women That Should Be Talked About More
So how was it possible for heart disease to kill more women every year than anything else but most people not know about it? Oh, just the deeply ingrained paternalism in medicine. In short, medical research and treatment has always been focused on diagnosing and treating men, not women. As it turns out, many conditions, like heart disease, have different symptoms in men and women, but because the men’s symptoms are the more widely known default symptoms, if they don’t show up in women, heart conditions are dismissed as a possible problem.
When we think of heart attack symptoms, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue and pain in the left arm immediately come to mind. While those certainly can be present during a woman’s heart attack, the symptoms tend to be subtler, including indigestion, flu-like symptoms, anxiety, sleep disturbance, extreme fatigue and back, neck or jaw pain.
More: What You Need to Know About Women & Heart Attacks After Carrie Fisher's Death
The good news is that since National Wear Red Day started, tremendous strides have been made, including:
Despite the progress, there’s still a long way to go. Donations made to Go Red support educational programs to raise awareness of women’s risk for heart disease and stroke in addition to funding crucial medical research in the area.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started