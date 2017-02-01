Defunding Planned Parenthood would be 'unconscionable,' says Kate Walsh

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Like many American women, Kate Walsh has her own Planned Parenthood story – and strong feelings about the possible defunding of the organization.

"When I was uninsured, I relied entirely on Planned Parenthood for all of my health care needs, and I want all women to have access to affordable health care," Walsh told SheKnows. "Many women will suffer, and some will die from cuts to Planned Parenthood. To me, that is unconscionable."

"Furthermore, it is the law that every woman have access to a safe and legal abortion," she added.

The former Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice actor and longtime women's rights activist lent her voice to a video produced by SheKnows on the detrimental implications for women's health that would occur if funding to Planned Parenthood was cut.

This comes at a time when politicians in the both houses of Congress simultaneously introduced legislation to overturn a rule that protects health care for more than 4 million people who rely on Title X, the nation’s family planning program. Currently, Planned Parenthood health centers service approximately 1.5 million patients through Title X – roughly one third of the more than 4 million people served by the program – in some cases providing their only access to reproductive health care.

“The past few weeks have made it clear that the American people will not stand for this kind of attack," Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said in a statement on the organization's website. "For many of our patients, not being able to get care at a Planned Parenthood health center means that they don’t get care."

Richards called this a "dangerous plan" and echoed previous statements saying that the organization will "not take these attacks lying down."

"When Congress goes home in a few weeks, you had better believe there will be people in pink hats ready to meet them at every town hall, grocery store, and public appearance.”

