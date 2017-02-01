Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kate Walsh on Why Defunding Planned Parenthood Would Be Disastrous

Elizabeth Yuko

by

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

View Profile
Image: Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Print

Defunding Planned Parenthood would be 'unconscionable,' says Kate Walsh

Like many American women, Kate Walsh has her own Planned Parenthood story – and strong feelings about the possible defunding of the organization.

"When I was uninsured, I relied entirely on Planned Parenthood for all of my health care needs, and I want all women to have access to affordable health care," Walsh told SheKnows. "Many women will suffer, and some will die from cuts to Planned Parenthood. To me, that is unconscionable."

"Furthermore, it is the law that every woman have access to a safe and legal abortion," she added.

The former Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice actor and longtime women's rights activist lent her voice to a video produced by SheKnows on the detrimental implications for women's health that would occur if funding to Planned Parenthood was cut.

MoreNo, Republicans: Defunding Planned Parenthood Definitely Will Not Save Money

This comes at a time when politicians in the both houses of Congress simultaneously introduced legislation to overturn a rule that protects health care for more than 4 million people who rely on Title X, the nation’s family planning program. Currently, Planned Parenthood health centers service approximately 1.5 million patients through Title X – roughly one third of the more than 4 million people served by the program – in some cases providing their only access to reproductive health care.

“The past few weeks have made it clear that the American people will not stand for this kind of attack," Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said in a statement on the organization's website. "For many of our patients, not being able to get care at a Planned Parenthood health center means that they don’t get care."

MoreA Roundup of All The Ways Your Health Rights Have Been Jeopardized This Week

Richards called this a "dangerous plan" and echoed previous statements saying that the organization will "not take these attacks lying down."

"When Congress goes home in a few weeks, you had better believe there will be people in pink hats ready to meet them at every town hall, grocery store, and public appearance.”

MoreWhy We March – Women Share Their Biggest Health Concerns

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
20 Celebs Owning Their Health Issues to Squash the Stigmas
7 yoga poses to avoid during your period
Totally realistic women and their biological clocks
5 ways to give your loved ones the gift of self-care
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!