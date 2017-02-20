 
Semen Allergies Are Real & Here's What You Need to Know

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

Image: AlexRaths/Getty Images
Up to 12 percent of women are allergic to semen, but there are things that help

There are the typical allergies like those to peanuts, wheat, dairy and even strawberries. And then there are the lesser-known allergies — like semen. This affliction affects both males and females. While hypersensitivity to semen isn’t common, it’s actually not as rare as you may believe. Some experts believe that up to 12 percent of women are affected by the allergy.

More: Last night’s Senate Obamacare repeal vote was terrible for women

So, what are the symptoms? Some men reported to experience things such as fatigue, rashes and difficulty concentrating after sex. Women experienced indicators such as irritation on the vaginal region and rashes as less serious side effects of the allergy, while one of the more deadly symptoms that some women experienced is asphyxiation.

More: A roundup of all the ways your health rights have been jeopardized this week

As of right now, the most popular treatment seems to be constant exposure, whether that be through sexual activity or injection.

While it may seem almost humorous to hear about someone being allergic to semen, understanding all aspects of sexual and reproductive health is a good thing for women (and for everyone).

More: There's nothing like pregnancy to make losing health insurance terrifying

By Jacqueline Wostrel

Up to 12 percent of women are allergic to semen, but there are things that help
Image: Liz Smith/SheKnows

Originally published on HelloFlo.

