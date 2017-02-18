Transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been boxed out of the menstruation conversation

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

In “Who Gets to Take Part In the Menstruation Conversation?” BuzzFeed sheds light on the fact that the conversation around periods is not typically inclusive of people who aren’t part of the stereotypical gender binary.

“[T]ransgender and gender-nonconforming people have been boxed out of the conversation — particularly because, in popular feminist discourse and medical practices alike, menstruation is so heavily equated with the ‘female body’ and ‘women’s health,’” explains Morgan Jenkins on BuzzFeed. “Trans exclusion is all the more egregious here when considering that the needs of trans people so often go unmet in a health care system that can be oblivious to their existence.”

The reality is that for some who are gender-nonconforming, there is an added layer of baggage that arrives every month with their period. “I feel quite conflicted about it, because it is responsible for making me both feel like myself, yet feel less like the person I want to be,” explained Frank Ly, who is genderqueer, to BuzzFeed.

Our hope is that on HelloFlo and in content everywhere, we can continue letting other people into the conversation.

By Vivian Nunez

Originally published on HelloFlo.