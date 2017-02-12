If you can read by your hot flashes, this may help

Good news for women who like to break a sweat.
A new study that was published in the North American Menopause Society’s Journal and conducted by researchers in Central and South America found that women who exercised were less likely to have severe menopause symptoms.
The study focused primarily on how exercise affected women’s likelihood of experiencing hot flashes, night sweats or symptoms of depression.
According to CNN, “sedentary women were 21% more likely to experience hot flashes” than women who exercised at least three times a week.
The science behind the observations assumed that the reason why exercise lessened severe menopause symptoms was because exercise increased levels of serotonin and dopamine, which are lower when menopause kicks in.
So, time to hit the gym?
By Vivian Nunez
Originally published on HelloFlo.
