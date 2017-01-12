 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Should you get a colonoscopy? 3 questions to ask yourself first

by

HelloFlo is a womens health company committed to normalizing the conversations we have about womens bodies so that we can all live healthier lives.

View Profile
Image: i love images/Getty Images
Print

Here's what to look for before scheduling a colonoscopy

When I was 20 years old, my parents began urging me to get a colonoscopy. At the time, I was frustrated, inconvenienced and didn’t understand why.

My parents argued that I was susceptible to pre-cancerous polyps — that my sister was only 30 when she had several small growths removed from her body. She was already a wife, already a mother, so the thought of foreboding cancer growing somewhere in her body was terrifying.

But I wouldn’t go. I didn’t understand — and I actively refused to — how my sister’s health impacted my own. I was less than enthralled about the bowel-cleansing prep involved in pre-screening and even less enthusiastic about the rather unpleasant procedure itself. So I wouldn’t budge.

More: Why I shared my colonoscopy on social media

The general rule of thumb is to get a colonoscopy 10 years before your relative was diagnosed. So if my sister was 30 when her polyps were removed, I should theoretically be getting my first colonoscopy at 20, which serves to support my parents reasoning. But should we really be looking at this even younger?

In fact, when a relative is diagnosed younger than 50 (which is the normal age when colonoscopy screenings are encouraged), the risk of a family member developing colorectal cancer increases to three to six times more than if the disease didn’t run in the family.

More: Colon cancer awareness month: A perfect time to shake your family tree

In order to do this, a screening is required. Ask yourself the questions below to find out if it’s time for you to get your first colonoscopy.

  • Does colon cancer run in your family?
  • If so, at what age was your relative diagnosed with cancerous or precancerous polyps?
  • Do you suffer from inflammatory bowel disease or any other gastrointestinal disease?

More: Colorectal cancer: What you need to know

If you responded yes to any of these qualifying questions, it may be worth discussing with your doctor to get an official medical opinion.

By Stephanie Osmanski

Originally published on HelloFlo.

Tagged in
helloflo
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
10 Allergy Hacks to Help You Survive Spring
Celeb Quotes About What Anxiety and Panic Attacks Really Feel Like
8 Ways to Bounce Back From Seasonal Affective Disorder
20 Celebs Owning Their Health Issues to Squash the Stigmas
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. SheKnows Is Nominated for a 2017 Webby Award — and We Need Your Vote!
  2. What Your Teenage Daughter Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. My Male Partner Won’t Agree to a Sperm Analysis — Now What?
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started