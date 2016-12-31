We all sweat 'down there,' but there are things that help

"When's Sara's not writing you can find her hanging out with teenagers at her day job as a counselor and with her own son and daughter. With a B.S. in Exercise Science and a M. Ed. in counseling, she enjoys writing about health, wellness...

Let’s face it, we all get a little sweaty “down there” while working out. After all, it’s the one thing you can’t control when you’re sweating away on the treadmill or in your favorite boot camp class.

And engaging in a legs-together workout such as running tends to cause the most amount of sweat in your groin and vaginal area, so it’s no wonder women experience this persistent problem.

While this wetness and odor can be slightly embarrassing as you workout elbow-to-elbow with other people, the reality is, it’s just physiology.

Sweat glands and vaginal sweating/odor

According to the Mayo Clinic, your skin has two main types of sweat glands: eccrine glands and apocrine glands. Eccrine glands appear over most of your body and open directly onto the surface of the skin. Apocrine glands, on the other hand, develop in areas abundant in hair follicles such as your armpits and groin, and they empty into the hair follicle just before it opens onto the skin surface.

And while the eccrine glands produce the most moisture, it’s the apocrine glands (prominent in the groin area) that produce the odor you detect after a strenuous exercise session.

Dealing with and preventing odor is one thing, but making sure your groin area stays dry is essential to avoid yeast infections. When the sweat does not get a chance to breathe, as is the case when you wear poor-quality workout clothes or remaining in them for too long after exercising, the skin stays wet and traps in the moisture. And this is a perfect breeding ground for yeast to grow.

In addition to yeast infections, women also have to be aware of developing a urinary tract infection. Wiping yourself from front to back prevents bacteria from spreading from the anal region to the vagina/urethra, which increases your risk for contracting an uncomfortable UTI, something we all want to avoid.

Tips to minimize sweat and odor

Stay dry

The best thing you can do is to keep your groin area as dry as possible, and one of the best ways to do that is to change out of your sweaty clothes as soon as possible after exercising.

Invest in some quality workout underwear

It might seem crazy to spend $15 to $18 on one pair of underwear, but splurging on specially designed sweat-wicking workout underwear makes a big difference in the fight against vaginal sweat. And while you’re at it, spending a few extra dollars on some quality sweat-wicking workout pants adds another layer of protection from extra sweat and smells.

Shower

While it’s tempting to run a few errands after your workout, if you are experiencing persistent vaginal odor, it’s best to hop in the shower immediately following a workout and bathe with warm water and a mild soap.

Clean the right way

Another way to manage smell is by using a mild bacteria killer such as tea tree oil or vinegar in your wash to help kill odors.

Balance your vaginal pH

Pour half a cup of vinegar and half a cup of salt into a bathtub and soak several times a week. This will help to balance the vaginal pH. Other women find that adding half a cup of baking soda to their bath is another great pH-balancing method.

Hair removal

Reduce vaginal odor by trimming or removing pubic hair. Sweat and urine can get trapped in pubic hair, creating undesirable odors.

Avoid panty liners

While it might be tempting to put down a layer of protection to soak up the sweat, using a panty liner as a barrier between your body and underwear will only increase the odds of vaginal irritation and odor.

Avoid douching

Douching is only recommended if it’s deemed necessary by and under the direction of a health care provider — otherwise, douching is not recommended.

