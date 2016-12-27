Carrie Fisher has been speaking out on mental health for years & Twitter thanks her

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

When news of Carrie Fisher's death broke this afternoon, it was evident that she was more than just Princess Leia — there has also been an outpouring of gratitude on Twitter for her work as a mental health advocate.

Never shy to discuss her own struggles with mental illness, Fisher worked for years to destigmatize conditions like bipolar disorder. Here are a few of the messages acknowledging her important work in this area:

Carrie Fisher did more to combat mental health stigma by being open about her struggles with bipolar and addiction than did most politicians — Sara Benincasa(@SaraJBenincasa) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was more than a beloved actress. She was an outspoken mental health advocate, which Hollywood and the world needs more of. RIP — philip kollar (@pkollar) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. — Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016

I will remember #CarrieFisher most for her role as Rosemary on #30Rock, for her #mentalhealth advocacy work, & for inspiring me to #resist. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 27, 2016

GRATEFUL FOR CARRIE FISHER DEMYSTIFYING ADDICTION & MENTAL ILLNESS - THIS is why Carrie Fisher was realest badass https://t.co/ARNI6AKDrf — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher did so much to bring light to mental health awareness, she didn't hide her illness and was't afraid to discuss it. pic.twitter.com/OoOKYzJqzc — michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) December 27, 2016

Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher. Thank you for being a hero that the mental health community needed. pic.twitter.com/BFYIKTZ8n4 — Buddy Project (@ProjectBuddy) December 27, 2016

Feeling pained over the loss of Carrie Fisher? Find a mental health supportive charity & donate a few dollars. Make a difference in her name — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher spoke openly about mental health, body shaming, sexism, and addiction. She was an activist and role model across generations. — I of the Storm (@admorale86) December 27, 2016

