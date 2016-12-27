Sections
Twitter remembers Carrie Fisher's contributions to fighting mental illness stigma

Elizabeth Yuko

Image: CJ Rivera/Getty Images
Carrie Fisher has been speaking out on mental health for years & Twitter thanks her

When news of Carrie Fisher's death broke this afternoon, it was evident that she was more than just Princess Leia — there has also been an outpouring of gratitude on Twitter for her work as a mental health advocate.

Never shy to discuss her own struggles with mental illness, Fisher worked for years to destigmatize conditions like bipolar disorder. Here are a few of the messages acknowledging her important work in this area:

