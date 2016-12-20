Brace yourselves for 'clean sleeping' — something Gwyneth Paltrow totally invented

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is the Health Editor at SheKnows. She is a bioethicist and writer specializing in sexual and reproductive health and the intersection of bioethics and popular culture. She is an adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham ...

Image: Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Print

You can now rest easy — Gwyneth Paltrow has finally told us how to sleep.

In an early holiday present to the world, the actor and self-appointed lifestyle and health guru gifted us with the concept of “clean sleeping.” Paltrow has long been a proponent of “clean eating” on her blog Goop, and has since discovered that sleep is also a key component of clean, healthy living.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for ridiculous Goop article

In a surprisingly off-brand move, Paltrow wrote about her clean-sleeping habits in the British tabloid, Daily Mail.

So what exactly is clean sleeping? Changing your sheets at least once a week? Showering before bed? Sprinkling your boudoir with an essential oil made from a plant that only grows on the cliffs of a remote Croatian island?

More: Gwyneth Paltrow says Goop haters just don't understand

Nah, according to Paltrow, it’s “at least seven or eight hours of good, quality sleep — and ideally even ten.” In other words, clean sleeping is, well, sleeping the amount that has been recommended by medical professionals for decades.

Why should we care about clean (aka normal) sleeping?

“Sleep plays such a powerful role in determining your appetite and energy levels that I believe it should be your first priority — even before you think about your diet,” she wrote.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow wants to cleanse you of $425

But if you’re not sold on higher energy levels, Paltrow added that there’s a “huge correlation” between how she feels and what she looks like when she rolls out of bed in the morning.

“Although there are beauty tricks that can make a difference, there’s no comparable substitute for good sleep in terms of how it can make you feel,” she concluded.