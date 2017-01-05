Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Shannen Doherty's photos documenting her breast cancer will hit you right in the gut

Catherine Conelly

by

Beauty

Catherine Conelly is a Senior Love and Health Editor at SheKnows.

View Profile
Image: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images Entertainment
Print

90210 star Shannen Doherty's latest Instagram snaps offer a heart-wrenching depiction of breast cancer

We know celebrities aren’t immune to hardship or trauma just because of their success. But it really hits home when a star is frank about their health issues. Shannen Doherty’s latest breast cancer photos show just how equally refreshing and heartbreaking that can be.

Her photos, which document the moment she had to shave her head, are not the typical filtered, glossy snaps we've come to believe celebrities constantly live in. They're pretty damn raw.

Step 1

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

It's one of many moments that any woman who has ever faced cancer or who ever will face cancer dreads. Avoids. Prays they don't have to do. And it's not about vanity; it's about identity. You see yourself change before your eyes, already bearing the burden of so much change and fear. I can only imagine that it feels like a confirmation of, yes, you are in fact fighting cancer. Any shred of denial likely goes with the hair.

She spoke to Dr. Oz earlier this year on Entertainment Tonight about her breast cancer, and he later opened up about the interview, saying, "She had to come to grips with the fear — sometimes that fear has paralyzed her over the past year." He continued, "That's why a bright woman has sat with a cancer in her breast for that long. We run from the things we fear — I think she's embracing it now."

Step 2

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

It's heartbreaking, but it's something so many women can relate to (about 1 in 8 women, to be exact). Even if you've never battled cancer, you know that hardship is easier to face when you have support and a sense of community — when you know you're not the only one. So the very act of sharing these photos of a moment that is so less than perfect is actually quite perfect. There's a mood in them that is, yes, sad, but it's also comforting to see her friends and family standing with her.

Step 6

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

I'm sure many women are thanking Doherty for putting this out there without a coat of sugar, and we're definitely sending happy thoughts in her direction.

Step 3

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

In Doherty's "chemo day" post, she shows us that, sure, there are bad days, but you have to remind yourself to wipe the tears, pull your chin up and #fightlikeagirl.

Even while getting her chemo, Doherty still manages to put a smile on her face.

Just one day after chemo, Doherty hit the gym to move her body and shake her booty — to help with the healing process.

On Oct. 23, Doherty then shared a sweet shout out to Chelsea Handler, thanking her for her support.

Doherty posted a video on Nov. 17 with her reconstructive surgeon.

On Jan. 4, 2017, Doherty posted a video of herself moving her body, calling herself a #cancerslayer. Get. It.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

90210 star Shannen Doherty's latest Instagram snaps offer a heart-wrenching depiction of breast cancer
Image: WENN, Shannen Doherty/Instagram

This article was originally published July 2016 and updated January 2017.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
20 celebs owning their health issues to squash the stigmas
5 ways to give your loved ones the gift of self-care
15 essential activewear brands to know right now
28 affirmations that will prepare you to kick ass each and every day
Related Articles
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!