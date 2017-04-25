Khloé Kardashian once claimed she lost weight in her vagina — is that even possible?

Charlotte Hilton Andersen is the author of the book The Great Fitness Experiment: One Year of Trying Everything and runs the popular health and fitness website of the same name, where she tries out a new workout every month, specializing...

You can blame it on societal standards of beauty or you can blame it on the old fashioned desire to not flaunt certain private parts, but, yeah, a lot of us have searched for the ultimate answers in how to get rid of camel toe. And, just like most things in life, it turns out that getting rid of camel toe takes a little bit of hard work and determination.

Khloé Kardashian has a close personal friend, Kamille, she'd like you to know about. No, Kamille isn't the secret sixth sister in the famous family; she's Khloé's camel toe (kamel toe?). In the past, Khloé's been ashamed of her "large and in-charge pussy" and even posted an Instagram of Kamille "trying to come out and say hi," chastising her vulva for being so showy. Some grossly refer to this as FUPA, or fat under pelvic area.

But now she wants you to know that Kamille has shrunk, and it's all thanks to Khloé's recent health kick. "Now that I've lost weight, I swear my pussy has lost weight too, which I did not know was an option but thank god," she told Nylon mag. "So she doesn't care to be seen much these days."

First things first: Is this actually a thing that can happen? The camel toe bump (real name: mons pubis) is mostly made up of fat, so it is possible to lose weight in your pubic area, explains Dr. Sherry Ross, a gynecologist and women's health expert.

"Weight loss and weight gain can definitely change the appearance of your vagina, for better or worse," Ross says. "Losing significant weight will reduce the size and shape of your mons and your outer labia, making your vagina look better and healthier."

She explains that when it comes to having a normal-looking and healthy mons, it follows the BMI scale. If you're overweight, your mons likely sticks out quite a bit. Drop a pants size, she says, and you should see a noticeable difference in how those (super-tight) pants fit.

But the real question is, why is this something we have to care about? I'm happy that Khloé is happier with her body now, but I feel like if there is one body part women should be exempted from worrying about, it should be the fleshy front part of our lady business. Isn't it bad enough we have to wax the darn thing? Now we have to care if our muffin has a muffin top?

Google "mons pubis" and the second link that comes up is the Daily Mail's shame-y headline, "Is mons pubis the new thigh gap? Small bump of flesh on the pubic bone is latest body part to hate." (Not linking, not sorry.) But I don't want to hate it! And we don't need a "new thigh gap"!

Plus, that fat pad actually has a purpose, Ross says. It's there to protect our tender parts from chafing and injury during sex. While you definitely want to be healthy, she says smaller is not always better, and you definitely want to have a little cushion for the pushin' — especially down there.

Ultimately, this seems like a problem that shouldn't actually be a problem. Whatever your mons is like, just love it and take good care of it like you would any body part. It'll all work out fine, really. Just ask Kamille.